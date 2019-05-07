Lok Sabha election 2019: Computer Baba lends his support to Digvijay Singh, says ‘No Modi if no Mandir’

By: |
Published: May 7, 2019 5:29:45 PM

Asked about Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, Digvijay Singh said one cannot become a sadhvi (saint) merely by wearing a robe.

Digvijay SInghCongress candidate for Bhopal Digvijay Singh addresses a meeting of party workers during an election campaign in Narela State Assembly constituency. (PTI Photo)

Hundreds of sadhus Tuesday trooped to the Madhya Pradesh capital to seek votes for the Congress Lok Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh and campaign against BJP nominee Pragya Singh Thakur.

Led by Namdev Tyagi alias Computer Baba, they will camp in Bhopal for three days. They undertook Hath Yoga Tuesday, followed by a road show. Hath Yoga involves ‘asanas’ (positions) that help in relaxing and breathing control.
Computer Baba was bestowed minister of state status by the then BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh and appointed on a panel to clean the Narmada.
“BJP sarkaar 5 saal mein Ram Mandir bhi nahi bana paayi. Ab Ram Mandir nahi toh Modi nahi.” (BJP remained in power for five years but it failed to construct Ram Temple, so when there is no Ram Mandir then there should be no Narendra Modi too.),” the Baba said.
The self-styled godman, who was recently appointed chairman of a river trust by the Congress government in the state, extended his support to Digvijaya Singh, the Congress’ Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate.
“They (BJP) have fooled people. They have not even spared the saint community. They talked of Ram temple, they have not constructed it in five years and have come back with the same issue. The public won’t be fooled now. No temple, no Modi,” he told reporters here.
Asked if the ritual was to pray for Singh’s victory, he said, “The saints prayed to God that the person who is treading on the path of religion, the one who served the river Narmada and saints is Digvijaya Singh, and should win by lakhs of votes.”
Asked about Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, he said one cannot become a sadhvi (saint) merely by wearing a robe.
At the ritual, Digvijaya Singh was seen dressed in a white kurta pyjama and seated on the ground, while the sadhus formed a semi-circle near him.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha election 2019: Computer Baba lends his support to Digvijay Singh, says ‘No Modi if no Mandir’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition