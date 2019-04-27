Lok Sabha Election 2019: CBI, ED working like BJP’s IT cell, says Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi | Published: April 27, 2019 2:25:39 PM

Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that probe agencies are functioning like the IT cell of the BJP.

Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that probe agencies like Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax department, are functioning like the IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Tejashwi, while claiming that raids that are being conducted against opposition party leaders are politically motivated, said “Raids are being held against Mayawati, against our family. BJP people are trying to frame opposition leaders. Because they know that in these polls, they’re going to get defeated by ‘mahagathbandhan’ in respective states. CBI, ED, IT is working like IT cell of BJP”.

Speaking further, the former Bihar deputy CM asserted that the raids show that the BJP was nervous as it knows that it was staring at defeat in Lok Sabha polls. “They know that in these polls, they’re going to get defeated by the ‘mahagathbandhan’ in respective states. CBI, ED, IT is working like IT cell of BJP,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

In January, the ED conducted search operations in Uttar Pradesh in connection with alleged irregularities of close to Rs 111 crore in memorial constructions during BSP rule in the state. In 2014, a state vigilance commission report alleged financial irregularities in the construction of memorials, that included statues of BSP founder Kanshi Ram and the party’s election symbol ‘elephant’ between 2007 and 2012.

Tejashwi Yadav further expressed confidence of RJD’s win in Begusarai, which is going on the poll on April 29 in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls. The party has fielded Tanveer Hasan, who is up against BJP’s Giriraj Singh and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar in a triangular contest.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi for PM: After Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav backs Congress chief’s candidature for top job

On Friday he had endorsed Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s candidature for PM saying, “We do not need a PM who only belongs to rich and select families. We need Prime Minister like Rahul Gandhi who speaks for poor”.

