Lok Sabha election campaign LIVE: BJP’s Giriraj Singh shares stage with ex-Bihar minister Manju Verma in Begusarai

BJP’s Giriraj Singh shares stage with former Bihar minister Manju Verma

The final countdown has begun for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election. In the first phase, polling will be held in 91 constituencies spread across 20 states on April 11. With the polling date just a few days from now, campaigning by political parties and their leaders have gained momentum. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have been addressing public meetings in different cities and attacking each other.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh where he said that the whole country was happy with new Delh’s bombing of the terrorist camp in Pakistan but not the Congress. He said that while the whole world stood by India, the Congress family lost their sleep.

On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that if the grand old party returns to power, it will create new employment opportunities for youth.