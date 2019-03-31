Lok Sabha election campaign LIVE: BJP’s Giriraj Singh shares stage with ex-Bihar minister Manju Verma in Begusarai

The final countdown has begun for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election. In the first phase, polling will be held in 91 constituencies spread across 20 states on April 11. With the polling date just a few days from now, campaigning by political parties and their leaders have gained momentum. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have been addressing public meetings in different cities and attacking each other.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh where he said that the whole country was happy with new Delh’s bombing of the terrorist camp in Pakistan but not the Congress. He said that while the whole world stood by India, the Congress family lost their sleep.
On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that if the grand old party returns to power, it will create new employment opportunities for youth.
RJD MLA Haji Subhan in Kishanganj rakes up Masood Azahar issue to question why PM Modi is not speaking against China despite its repeated attempts to block India's bid to blacklist Pakistani terrorist.
BJP leader Jaya Prada has lashed out at Samajwadi Party leader Firoz Khan for his sexist comment against her. She said that this is the real face of Samajwadi Party. Prad was reacring to Khan's comment 'Rampur ki shaamein rangeen ho jaayengi ab jab chunavi mahual chalega' on her. "He is already booked. This is the culture of Samajwadi Party," she said.
According to news agency ANI, BJP leader and Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey misbehaved with SDM KK Upadhyay in Buxar after the official stopped his convoy for violating model code of conduct. Choubey is seeking re-election from Buxar Lok Sabha seat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interat with lakhs of people on Sunday evening via video-conferencing as a part of his 'mai Bhi Chowkidar' camaign.
BJP's Begusarai candidate and Union minister Giriraj Singh was spotted sharing stage with former Bihar minister Manju Verma at an election event. Verma is currently out on bail in Muzaffarpur shelter home case.