BJP’s big push: 1.1 million trained workers influence voters to vote for saffron party

India\u2019s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has trained over 1.1 million workers on ways to influence citizens in the world\u2019s biggest democracy to vote for the right-wing group. The trained pro bono cadres have fanned out across the world\u2019s seventh-largest landmass to contact voters and educate them about Prime Minister Narendra Modi\u2019s programs and policies, P. Muralidhar Rao, a general secretary of the party, said in an interview. They have been discussing issues ranging from the economy to \u201cnational pride and identity politics.\u201d \u201cNo other party has this kind of strength,\u2019\u2019 said Rao, who\u2019s also in charge of training the workforce. \u201c Our cadres are ideologically motivated and driven. They are our main force.\u2019\u2019 Modi\u2019s government, which has been criticized for failing to create enough jobs and reduce distress in the agriculture sector, has been trying to weave its narrative around the prime minister\u2019s \u201c strong and decisive" action in tackling security issues. Modi\u2019s authorization of airstrikes on Pakistan in response to a deadly attack in Kashmir has been a recurrent theme in poll speeches by the BJP\u2019s leadership. It is also counting on the welfare programs - including the provision of toilets, electricity connections and cooking gas for the poor \u2013 to woo voters. The workers have been trained about the party\u2019s ideology, Rao said. They have also been educated on how to reach out to the deprived section of the society, manage journalists and devise social media strategies, he said. This pool of trained party workers have grown five fold since the 2014 polls, Rao said. The Hindu nationalist BJP\u2019s membership has crossed 110 million, making it world\u2019s largest political party, according to Rao. The program called the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Mahabhiyan has books that refer to China being a challenge to India\u2019s interests as part of its curriculum, the Economic Times reported. Its leaders have been highlighting Indian Air Force Feb. 26 air strikes on a terrorist training camp inside Pakistan - to stave off challenge from main opposition Congress party-led by Rahul Gandhi, which has pledged jobs and as much as 72,000 rupees annually for the country\u2019s poor.