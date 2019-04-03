Lok Sabha election 2019: BJP fields post-Godhra riots accused as candidate from Anand

In his affidavit submitted to the election authorities on Tuesday, Patel mentioned that an FIR was registered against him at Vasad police station in Anand district in 2002 for engaging in arson, rioting, stone-pelting and theft, among other charges.

Lok Sabha election 2019, bjp, post godhra riots, Anand Lok Sabha seat, Mitesh Patel, Gujarat Congress president, Bharatsinh Solanki, gujaratPatel, 54, was earlier chosen by the BJP to fight against former Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki from the Anand Lok Sabha constituency of central Gujarat.

The BJP candidate from Anand Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, Mitesh Patel, has declared in his poll affidavit that he was an accused in a case related to the 2002 post-Godhra riots. Patel, 54, was earlier chosen by the BJP to fight against former Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki from the Anand Lok Sabha constituency of central Gujarat.

In his affidavit submitted to the election authorities on Tuesday, Patel mentioned that an FIR was registered against him at Vasad police station in Anand district in 2002 for engaging in arson, rioting, stone-pelting and theft, among other charges.

As per the affidavit, he was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 147 (rioting) 149 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 436 (arson), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant), 143 (unlawful assembly) and 380 (theft). Patel also mentioned that the Anand sessions court acquitted him in September 2010.

The case is now pending before the Gujarat High Court as the state government filed an appeal in 2011 against his acquittal. As per the high court records, the Gujarat government filed an appeal against the acquittal of around 50 people, including Patel, who were acquitted by lower court in 2010. Patel, a prominent businessman from Anand district, is the chairman and managing director of Laxmi Protein Products Private Limited, makers of famous ‘Laxmi’ tur dal.

He also owns two other firms which process and supply pulses and dals. As per his bio-data shared by the BJP, Patel is treasurer of the party’s Anand unit and convener of ‘Gujarat Dal Utpadak Mandal’. Patel has declared that he and his wife have movable assets worth Rs 3.48 crore and immovable assets of Rs 4.22 crore.

