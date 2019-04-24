BJP felicitates youth who answered Digvijaya Singh’s Rs 15 lakh poser

Published: April 24, 2019 3:32:24 PM

PM Modi's promise to return back the black money stashed in foreign banks to India and distributing Rs 15 lakh to common people's bank account has been a popular tool used by the Opposition to slam the government.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) felicitates Amit Mali (ANI Image)Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) felicitates Amit Mali (ANI Image)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today felicitated the man who had responded to senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s question on whether anyone had received Rs 15 lakh in their bank account as was promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The incident took place on Monday when Amit Mali, a local youth, was participating in a rally being addressed by Singh, the Congress party’s candidate from Bhopal.

The senior Congress leader, who is up against BJP leader and 2008 Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Singh Thakur, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s promise to recover black money stashed in Swiss banks and distribution of Rs 15 lakh among common people. Mali, who was present at the venue, had responded to the Congress leader’s question and was asked to come on the stage.

Mali took over the microphone and said, “Modi ji did surgical strike and killed terrorists.” A video of the incident was also shared by news agency ANI. He was stopped and shooed off stage by Congress workers. Mali today said that nobody misbehaved with him after the incident. “He (Digvijaya Singh) had asked who all got 15 lakhs in their accounts, so I raised my hand, then I went to the stage and told him about the surgical strikes, he made me step down from the stage. Nobody misbehaved with me afterwards,” ANI quoted Mali as saying.

PM Modi’s promise to return back the black money stashed in foreign banks to India and distributing Rs 15 lakh to common people’s bank account has been a popular tool used by the Opposition to slam the government. During the campaigning of 2014 general elections, PM Modi had said that if BJP comes to power, then it will bring back Indian black money invested illegally in tax havens abroad.

Earlier, in an interview to a news channel in February 2015, BJP chief Amit Shah had said that PM Modi’s promise of bringing back black money from abroad was an election gimmick.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

