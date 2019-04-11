Amethi Lok Sabha election 2019: Smriti Irani performs special pooja ahead of filing nomination from Rahul Gandhi bastion

Smriti Irani is once again contesting against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani will file her nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. She will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP’s district unit chief Durgesh Tripathi and other BJP leaders.

Ahead of filing her papers, Irani along with her husband Zubin performed a special pooja at a temple in Amethi. She will be joined by Adityanath and other BJP leaders later. Irani’s nomination comes a day after Congress president submitted his papers from here.

“When he (Rahul Gandhi) filed his nomination papers from another Lok Sabha seat, he announced his defeat,” Irani said.

Irani was earlier slated to file her nomination papers on April 17. But April 17 is a holiday (Mahaveer Jayanti) and therefore she changed the date.

Amethi is one of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Polling here will take place in the fifth phase on May 6.

Irani is once again contesting against Rahul after losing to him by a margin of around one lakh votes in the 2014 general election.