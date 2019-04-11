Amethi Lok Sabha election 2019: Smriti Irani performs special pooja ahead of filing nomination from Rahul Gandhi bastion

By: | Updated: April 11, 2019 12:47 PM

The BJP has given ticket to Smriti Irani from Amethi one again. She is contesting against Congress president Rahul Gandhi from here. Amethi will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 6.

Smriti Irani nomination, Amethi Lok SabhaSmriti Irani is once again contesting against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani will file her nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. She will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP’s district unit chief Durgesh Tripathi and other BJP leaders.

Ahead of filing her papers, Irani along with her husband Zubin performed a special pooja at a temple in Amethi. She will be joined by Adityanath and other BJP leaders later. Irani’s nomination comes a day after Congress president submitted his papers from here.

“When he (Rahul Gandhi) filed his nomination papers from another Lok Sabha seat, he announced his defeat,” Irani said.


Irani was earlier slated to file her nomination papers on April 17. But April 17 is a holiday (Mahaveer Jayanti) and therefore she changed the date.

Amethi is one of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Polling here will take place in the fifth phase on May 6.

Irani is once again contesting against Rahul after losing to him by a margin of around one lakh votes in the 2014 general election.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections.

