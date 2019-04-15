Lok Sabha Election 2019: 75-year-old Narendra Modi supporter dies following assault in Tamil Nadu

By: | Published: April 15, 2019 11:50 AM

The accused was arrested on Sunday and produced before the court

lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019The police said the man had collapsed and died on the spot.

In an apparent case of a politically charged street argument turning violent, a 75-year-old supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi died ater being attacked by an alleged supporter of the DMK-Congress alliance after a wordy duel in Tamil Nadu. The police has already taken the accused Gopinath into its custody. He had allegedly got into an argument with the victim, while the latter was seeking votes for BJP-AIADMK alliance at Orathanadu last Saturday.

Gopinath, in a fit of rage, hit Govindarajan who was also a follower of AIADMK founder late MG Ramachandran. The police said the man had collapsed and died on the spot.

The accused was arrested on Sunday and produced before the court. He has been remanded to judicial custody. Police further added that said Gopinath was believed to be a supporter of DMK-Congress alliance.

Earlier in February, BJP and AIADMK entered into a pre-poll alliance in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Addressing media persons after the tie-up, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had announced that the BJP would contest on five Lok Sabha seats being part of “mega alliance” in Tamil Nadu. The state has has 39 Lok Sabha seats. Puducherry has one seat.

The announcement had come hours after AIADMK announced its alliance with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) for the Lok Sabha polls. PMK will also contest from seven Lok Sabha seats. It was also decided whether PMK would be allocated a Rajya Sabha seat.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 are being held for 543 constituencies across all states and Union Territories. The polls which have been dubbed the largest electoral exercise in the world kicked off on April 11 and will be carried out through seven phases of voting to end on May 19. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be done on May 23.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 are being held for 543 constituencies across all states and Union Territories. The polls which have been dubbed the largest electoral exercise in the world kicked off on April 11 and will be carried out through seven phases of voting to end on May 19. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be done on May 23.

