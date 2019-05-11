Lok Sabha Election 2019: Fifty nine seats to be picked in one of the last battles

Lok Sabha Election Phase 6: Polling will take place in 59 seats in 7 states and union territories on Sunday, the second last phase of total 7 phase general election. Though the voters' verdict for nearly 80% Lok Sabha seats has already been recorded in the electronic voting machines but the battle is raging on for remaining 118 seats that are going to poll on May 12 and 19. In the sixth phase, highest 14 seats in India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh are going to poll on Sunday, followed by Haryana where all 10 seats in the state will go to poll on May 12. Eight seats each in Bihar, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh are going to poll on Sunday, followed by all 7 seats in national capital Delhi and 4 seats in the state of Jharkhand. READ ALSO: Modi clear choice of voters despite Rahul Gandhi\u2019s negative campaign, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar The voting is taking place in less than 10% of total 543 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth phase but these are extremely crucial for the ruling BJP. The party had bagged nearly three fourth (44 of 59 seats) in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP will try to retain maximum number of seats but the party is facing five years of anti-incumbency at the centre. In some states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and Jharkhand the party is facing double anti-incumbency, the incumbency of five years of BJP rule at the centre and also the anti-incumbency of respective state governments ruled by BJP and its alliance partners in the concerned state. READ ALSO: Ground report: Will Delhi\u2019s autowallas dump their hero Arvind Kejriwal? Fate of veteran political leaders like former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dixit, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh. BJP had won 7 of 10 seats in Haryana, all 7 seats in Delhi, and all 4 seats in Jharkhand that are going to poll on Sunday. BJP had won 7 of 10 seats in Haryana, all 7 seats in Delhi, and all 4 seats in Jharkhand. The polling in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha seat Varanasi will take place in the last phase on May 19. READ ALSO: Ground report: Will Delhi\u2019s autowallas dump their hero Arvind Kejriwal?