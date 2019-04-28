Jharkhand Election: Caste, religion, local factors to influence voting in mineral rich state

Jharkhand Election 2019: Three of total 14 Lok Sabha seats of mineral rich state Jharkhand are going to poll on Monday. Naxalism dominated seats like Chatra, Palamu and Lohardaga will see polling on April 29. Polling for remaining 11 seats will take place on the last three phases of Lok Sabha election. Though the BJP government in the state was able to check Naxal activities under control, but unemployment and migration are still a big issue in the region. Unlike Chhattisgarh where BJP has changed all sitting Lok Sabha members in this Lok Sabha election, the party has trusted its sitting MPs in first three seats of Jharkhand that are going to poll on Monday. There is tough fight between the BJP and grand alliance of Congress-RJD and other parties. Though, the grand alliance, particularly RJD still has sway among Muslim-Yadav voters in the state but Lalu Prasad Yadav\u2019s party is not as potent a force in the tribal state as it is in neighbouring Bihar. However, in a major setback to the alliance, the BJP was able to poach top RJD leaders like Annpurna Devi, Girinath Singh and Janardan Paswan in its camp ahead of Lok Sabha polls. READ ALSO: Direct fight between BJP, Congress in Madhya Pradesh; rebel challenge makes it tough for BJP The problem of grand alliance in the state does not end with the defection of its top leaders to the BJP. There is bitter infighting among the parties that are part of this pre-poll alliance. RJD has fielded Subhash Yadav from Chatra seat, but Congress has made it complicated by fielding another Yadav candidate Manoj Yadav from the same seat. BJP has fielded its sitting candidate Sunil Singh. BJP has fielded its sitting Lok Sabha member Vishnu Dayal from Palamu Lok Sabha seat. Opposition alliance has fielded Ghuran Ram from Palamu Lok Sabha seat on RJD ticket. However, BSP candidate Anjana Bhuian presence makes the contest triangular in this seat. READ ALSO: Will Gujarat voters stay loyal to Modi? Here is what they want She is supported by her husband and BSP leader Dalal Bhuian who recently left the Congress to join the BSP but could not contest the election due to pendency of a court case against him. BJP is banking on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to retain Palamu Lok Sabha seat. BJP has fielded union minister Sudarshan Bhagat from Lohardaga Lok Sabha seat. Sudarshan Bhagat has won two consecutive Lok Sabha election from Lohardaga, however, the margin of victory in 2014 Lok Sabha election had come down to less than 10,000 votes. Congress has fielded Sukhdev Bhagat from this seat. READ ALSO: For Telangana voters election is not about caste, religion; here is what concerns them