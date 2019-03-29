Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Pakistan still counting bodies, Opposition asking for proof, says PM

Modi rally today: Addressing the first of his three election rallies on Friday in Koraput, Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the state’s ruling BJD government of doing little for poor tribals of the state. PM Modi, who is scheduled to address other two rallies in Mahbubnagar, Telangana and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, later in the day, also slammed the Congress and other Opposition parties for asking for proof of Balakot air strike and raising questions over the announcement of success of Mission Shakti.
“It’s about time to give an apt answer to people who are insulting the capabilities of our scientists and the armed forces. Odisha and India need a majboot govt, not a majboor one,” PM Modi said.
Having set the tone for the Lok Sabha elections in three rallies in Meerut, Rudrapur and Jammu on Thursday, it is clear that the PM has made national security the BJP’s pitch for the general elections this time. Prime Minister Modi made several references to the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force at terror camps inside Pakistan.
While lauding his government’s determination and resolve on national security, the PM made scathing attacks at the Opposition parties who questioned the air strikes and even dubbed them “heroes of Pakistan”.
While the rallies addressed yesterday were all in the strongholds of the BJP, PM Modi today is in the territory where the BJP is hoping to make inroads this time around. Besides taking on the local leadership, the Prime Minister is also expected to launch attacks at Rahul Gandhi’s NYAY scheme that seeks to provide Rs 72,000 annually to 20% of India’s poorest.
Out of Rs 6,500 crore accumulated under District Mineral Fund, Odisha government has only spent Rs 1,000 crore for the poor tribals, says PM Modi in Odisha's Koraput
PM Kisan Yojana is providing financial assistance to the farmers. However, Odisha govt hasn't provided us with the list of eligible farmers: Modi in Koraput
In India, 1.5 lakh wellness centres are being built, mothers and infants are being vaccinated. However, people of Odisha aren't able to make the most of them. Odisha government refused to be part of Ayushman Yojana and thus deprived the poor of their right for quality healthcare: PM Modi in Koraput
Can those who are involved in Chit fund scam make Odisha strong? Can those who are working with mining mafia and deprived tribals of their rights and resources make Odisha strong?
Despite being rich in natural resources, Odisha remains a backward state. This is what past governments have given to the state, says PM Modi
2019 election is not an MP but it is about deciding the fate of India and Odisha. BJP's double engine is needed fast track development: PM Modi
Odisha and India need a strong government. It is upto you to decided whether there should be a majboot sirkar or majboor sirkar, says PM Modi
It's been a month (since Balakot air strike) and Pakistan is still counting bodies but some people are asking for proof: PM Modi in Koraput, Odisha
Some people are so desperate now that they are now humiliating country's armed forces, scientists. Shouldn't they be punished? PM Modi says in Koraput
Five years ago, MSP was available for only 10 forest produces. It's been now increased to 50, says PM Modi
It's because of unflinching support of people that I was able to carry out welfare work for the people of the country: PM Modi in Koraput
8 lakh people have been provided pucca houses in Odisha, 24 lakh households now have access to electricity, this all achievements couldn't have been possible without the support of people of Odisha, India, says PM Modi
Today, your chowkidar has come amid you all to seek your blessings. I have tried my best to serve you in the last five years. You all have shown me the path and supported me amid constant attacks from the Opposition. I thank you all, says PM Modi.
PM Modi is addressing an election rally in Odisha's Koraput. He begins his speech by asking people to repeat 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after him. He then wishes the people in Odiya. Voting in Koraput is scheduled to be held in first phase on April 11.
Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on her way to Ayodhya.
Meanwhile, the Congress has released a list of 4 candidates from Bihar, 7 from Odisha and 1 from Uttar Pradesh. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar to contest from Sasaram, Bihar. Supriya Shrinate has replaced Tanushree Tripathi from UP's Maharajganj.
Terror reigned supreme on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s star canvasser hit the campaign trail in Meerut yesterday, making it clear that national security, terror and nationalism are going to be his poll plank in these elections. Read more here
We have made stringent laws to confiscate properties of economic offenders who have absconded from India. Properties worth Rs 14,000 crore belonging to Vijay Mallya have been seized even though total liability against him stands at Rs. 9,000 crore: PM said in an interview with Republic Bharat.
I was in Uttarakhand on a pre-scheduled visit on the day Pulawama attack happened. I got the information about the attack and decided to address the rally over the phone but restrained myself from immediately mentioning about the incident of such magnitude. I decided enough and enough and gave a free hand to our armed forces, says PM Modi in the TV interview
Ahead of his packed election campaigning schedule, PM Modi, in an interview with Republic Bharat TV channel, slammed the Congress and other Opposition parties for questioning Mission Shakti - India's anti-satellite weapon test (A-SAT). He also
On the second day of his campaign trail for Lok Sabha election 2019, PM Modi will address rallies in Koraput, Odisha; Mahabubnagar, Telangana, and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh today.