Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Pakistan still counting bodies, Opposition asking for proof, says PM

PM Modi addressing a rally in Odisha’s Koraput. (Photo/@BJP4India)

Modi rally today: Addressing the first of his three election rallies on Friday in Koraput, Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the state’s ruling BJD government of doing little for poor tribals of the state. PM Modi, who is scheduled to address other two rallies in Mahbubnagar, Telangana and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, later in the day, also slammed the Congress and other Opposition parties for asking for proof of Balakot air strike and raising questions over the announcement of success of Mission Shakti.

“It’s about time to give an apt answer to people who are insulting the capabilities of our scientists and the armed forces. Odisha and India need a majboot govt, not a majboor one,” PM Modi said.

Having set the tone for the Lok Sabha elections in three rallies in Meerut, Rudrapur and Jammu on Thursday, it is clear that the PM has made national security the BJP’s pitch for the general elections this time. Prime Minister Modi made several references to the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force at terror camps inside Pakistan.

While lauding his government’s determination and resolve on national security, the PM made scathing attacks at the Opposition parties who questioned the air strikes and even dubbed them “heroes of Pakistan”.

While the rallies addressed yesterday were all in the strongholds of the BJP, PM Modi today is in the territory where the BJP is hoping to make inroads this time around. Besides taking on the local leadership, the Prime Minister is also expected to launch attacks at Rahul Gandhi’s NYAY scheme that seeks to provide Rs 72,000 annually to 20% of India’s poorest.