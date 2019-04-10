Lok Sabha 2019 elections to see male-female voter turnout gap narrow to below 4%: Report

The gap between male and female voters is set to close further in the upcoming general elections mainly due to increasing women empowerment achieved through schemes like Jan Dhan and Mudra, a report by SBI Research said. However, it said that 10 states including West Bengal and Maharashtra accounted for nearly 1.2 crore missing women voters — those who were eligible to vote but not registered in the electoral rolls.

The gap in male and female voters had already declined to only about 4% in 2014 after remaining stagnant at over 8% between 1996 and 2004. States like Bihar, UP, MP, Maharashtra and J&K, which are not traditionally known for active voter turnout, show wider gap between voting percentage of two genders.

“One proxy for increasing women empowerment is the number of accounts which have been opened through Jan Dhan and Mudra schemes. There is now increasing evidence that Jan Dhan accounts are acting as a vehicle for remittances apart from others that is resulting in more and more women taking independent decisions,” the report said.

Nationally, over 73% of Mudra loans have been given to women applicants while 53% of Jan Dhan accounts are operated by them. The Jan Dhan scheme seeks to provide financial inclusion and banking services to all household of the country. Under Mudra scheme, loans up to `10 lakh are sanctioned to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises.

“States like Madhya Pradesh, where both Mudra & Jan Dhan accounts have been opened in very large numbers, has seen an increase of women turnout rate by 18%. This indicates that women empowerment has led to increase in the women voting turnout percentage,” the report said. Additionally, some states like UP, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan and J&K have low voter turnout due to net ‘out migration’. These migrants could be brought back to voting if Aadhaar Card is linked with Voter Identity Card to introduce a system of ‘Absentee Voting Procedure’ as it exists in the United States, the report said.