Lok Sabha 2019 elections: Hoodas, Chautalas, Bhajan Lals, Bansi Lals slug it out in Haryana

For decades, Haryana’s politics has revolved around four prominent political families–the Hoodas, Chautalas, Bhajan Lals and Bansi Lals. Though none of these families are ruling the state now, they still wield considerable clout. The three Lals–Devi Lal, Bansi Lal and Bhajan Lal– ruled the northern state by turn for decades, with the Hooda family calling the shots in recent years. The BJP formed its first in Haryana in 2014.

The Lals and Hoodas are once again testing their political fortune in the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Haryana, where polling on all the ten seats is scheduled to be held on May 12. The youngest to enter the fray is Bhavya Bishnoi (26), the third generation leader from the Bhajan Lal family, and Arjun (26), the fourth generation leader from the Chautala clan. Bhavya is the grandson of former chief minister late Bhajan Lal and son of Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Interestingly, he is pitted against sitting MP from Hisar Dushyant Chautala (31), great grandson of former deputy prime minister late Devi Lal. From Hisar, also in the fray, is Union minister Birender Singh’s bureaucrat son Brijendra. The BJP candidate is great grandson of famous peasant leader Sir Chottu Ram.

Dushyant Chautala, grandson of former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala and son of ex-MP Ajay Chautala, floated his own outfit Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) last year after a split in INLD following family feud. The JJP is contesting all the ten seats in alliance with AAP in the state.

Like Dushyant, his cousin Arjun Chautala, younger son of INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala, is the fourth generation leader of the Chautala clan to have thrown his hat into the poll ring. Arjun is contesting from Kurukshetra seat as an INLD candidate.

From Rohtak, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s son Deepender Singh Hooda is seeking re-election as Congress candidate. The Hooda senior, who is a sitting MLA, has also jumped into the fray and is contesting from Sonipat. Shruti Chaudhary, former MP and grand daughter of former chief minister Bansi Lal, is contesting from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh parliamentary constituency. The filing of nomination papers will come to a close in the state on Tuesday.