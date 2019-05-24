Election 2019 LIVE: Modi to take oath as PM for second term on May 30, road show in Varanasi on May 28

A day after the declaration of the Lok Sabha elections results, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet on Friday evening in New Delhi to recommend the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. After the Cabinet's recommendation is passed in the form of a resolution, President Ram Nath Kovind will dissolve the present Lok Sabha, thus initiating the process to constitute the 17th LokSabha. The term of the 16th Lok Sabha expired on June 3. PM Modi is also expected to submit his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind today evening. The swearing-in of the new Modi government will be held on May 30 while on May 28, PM Modi will visit Varanasi where he will hold a roadshow. Modi has retained the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat by a huge margin of 4.80 lakh votes. According to the results announced by the Election Commission, the BJP-led NDA is all set to retain power at the Centre. While the BJP won 299 and is leading on another four, the alliance secured nearly 350 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.