Election 2019 LIVE: Modi to take oath as PM for second term on May 30, road show in Varanasi on May 28

Updated:May 24, 2019 11:38:46 am

The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3, the day term of the 16th Lok Sabha expires. In the just-concluded general elections, PM Modi led the BJP to a stunning victory, winning more than 272 seats in 534 members House.

Lok Sbaha election result, election 2019, modiPrime Minister Narendra Modi gestures towards his supporters after the election results at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarter in New Delhi.

A day after the declaration of the Lok Sabha elections results, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet on Friday evening in New Delhi to recommend the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. After the Cabinet’s recommendation is passed in the form of a resolution, President Ram Nath Kovind will dissolve the present Lok Sabha, thus initiating the process to constitute the 17th LokSabha. The term of the 16th Lok Sabha expired on June 3. PM Modi is also expected to submit his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind today evening. The swearing-in of the new Modi government will be held on May 30 while on May 28, PM Modi will visit Varanasi where he will hold a roadshow. Modi has retained the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat by a huge margin of 4.80 lakh votes.

According to the results announced by the Election Commission, the BJP-led NDA is all set to retain power at the Centre. While the BJP won 299 and is leading on another four, the alliance secured nearly 350 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Live Blog

11:38 (IST)24 May 2019
Modi to take oath on May 30

Narendra Modi will take oath the Prime Minister of India on May 30. In 2014, Modi was sworn-in on May 26, ten days after the Lok Sabha elections were declared.

11:25 (IST)24 May 2019
PM Modi, Amit Shah call on LK Advani

Pime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday called on party veteran LK Advani , a day after the party-led NDA returned to power at the Centre with a massive mandate.

11:19 (IST)24 May 2019
Union Cabinet meet today evening

The Union Cabinet will meet on Friday evening in New Delhi. The meeting will be presided over by outgoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Cabinet will recommend the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. The President will then accept the Cabinet's recommendation and dissolve the Lok Sabha.

11:15 (IST)24 May 2019
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet Murli Manohar Joshi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on Friday morning met veteran party leader Murli Manohar Joshi at his residence in New Delhi.

BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi gesture at party office in Delhi after the Lok Sabha election results.The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3. The process for the same will be initiated after Union Cabinet recommends the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha and the three Election Commissioners meet the President in the next few days to hand over the list of newly-elected members.
