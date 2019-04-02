‘Like Bhallaldeva of Baahubali’: When PM Modi tapped cinema to call out Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘U-turns’ – WATCH VIDEO

PM Modi calls Chndrababu Naidu Bhallaldev of Baahubali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew an analogy between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Bhallaladeva, a character from blockbuster film Baahubali, to call out his alleged U-turns and highlight his attempts to keep power within his family. Addressing an election rally in Hyderabad on Monday, Modi said that Naidu is like Bhallaladeva who was hungry for power and to fulfill his own desire.

Modi said that while the BJP government in Delhi is working hard to fulfill the expectations of Andhra people, Naidu is interested in serving his family.

Referring to Naidu as ‘U-turn babu’, Modi said, “Disappointment and U-turn have become the identity of the (TDP) government here. Someone said that U-turn Babu’s condition has become like ‘Bhallaladeva’ from Baahubali film.”

“He (Naidu) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that his power remains within his family and for that he is playing new games,” he added.

Bhallaladeva was a character played by actor Rana Daggubati in Baahubali. The Tollywood film which was also released in Hindi went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the country.

Bhallaladeva played a negative character in the flick who plotted the killing of his brother Amrendra Baahubali (Prabhas) and mother Shivagami (Ramya Krishnan) to gain power and rule the kingdom. The film was directed by SS Rajamouli.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Naidu had contested elections in an agreement with the BJP. But he quit the NDA and Modi government last year, accusing PM Modi of not fulfilling his promise of according special status to the southern state.