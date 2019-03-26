Like a kid who has failed to do homework: Kanhaiya Kumar mocks Giriraj Singh

By: | Updated: March 26, 2019 10:28 AM

A firebrand BJP leader, Giriraj Singh had caused a stir ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when he said "those opposed to Narendra Modi should go to Pakistan."

begusarai, giriraj singh, lok sabha, kanhaiya kumar election, kanhaiya kumar, kanhaiya kumar election, kanhaiya kumar begusarai, kanhaiya kumar caste, Araria, RJD victory, Sarfaraz Alam, Giriraj Singh, Bihar bypoll results, India(Express photo by Renuka Puri/File/Kanhaiya Kumar/facebook)

Union Minister Giriraj Singhs “reluctance” to contest Lok Sabha polls from Begusarai was comparable to a kids refusal to attend school in the event of failing to complete his homework, the CPI candidate from the seat Kanhaiya Kumar has said.

“Watched the news on TV and learnt that the BJP minister known for sending off people to free of cost Pakistan tours is not ready to come to Begusarai for contesting the polls”, Kumar said in a Facebook post late Monday night wherein he did not mention Singh by name.

He has continued with similar outbursts since then, the latest instance being his threat that those not coming out in support of the Prime Ministers Patna rally on March 3 would be deemed “anti-national” even though he himself ended up remaining absent on account of ill-health.

“I have a nephew who, similarly, refuses to go to school whenever he fails to do his homework. But even he never thinks of sending the teacher to Pakistan. Neither does he hate anybody nor he wants to get anybody expelled from the school”, Kanhaiya Kumar added sarcastically in the post.

“This is the real India, vastly different from the shrill debates one watches on news channels”, the former JNU students union president, who first came into limelight upon being booked for sedition in connection with alleged raising of anti-national slogans at a function held inside the varsity premises.

Kumars remarks came in the backdrop of Singh expressing unhappiness over his Nawada seat going to ally LJP this time. On Monday, he camped in New Delhi where he is believed to have tried to apprise the BJPs top leadership of
his sentiments.

Singh is at present the BJP MP from Nawada Lok Sabha seat.

