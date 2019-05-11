Learn to contest election without rumor mongering: Sheila Dikshit slams Kejriwal for spreading fake news about her health

Updated: May 11, 2019 9:30:15 PM

This comes just a day before Delhi goes to poll on Sunday. Dikshit is contesting from North East Delhi. Polling for all seven seats in the national capital will commence tomorrow morning.

Dikshit is contesting from North East Delhi.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Saturday slammed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly spreading rumors about her health. In a tweet, the Congress leader said: “Arvind Kejriwal, why are you spreading rumors about my health? If you don’t have any work, come over for a meal. You will see me, have meal and also learn to contest elections without spreading rumors.”

Delhi CM Kejriwal responded to her saying he never spoke about her health. “My family has taught me to respect elders. May god give you good health and long life. When you were going abroad for treatment, I had come to your home to know about your health. Tell me when should I come for a meal?” the AAP chief said.

