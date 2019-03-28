Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap resigns from RJD student wing, says ‘am not ignorant’

“I am resigning from the post of Chhatra Rashtriya Janata Dal Sanrakshak. Those who think I am ignorant are ignorant themselves. I am well aware of who is worth what,” he tweeted. (File/IE)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of party president Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Thursday, resigned as the ‘sanrakshak’ (mentor) of the party’s students wing. Tej Pratap, in a tweet, announced that he is quitting the post from the Chhatra Rashtriya Janata Dal Sanrakshak.

“I am resigning from the post of Chhatra Rashtriya Janata Dal Sanrakshak. Those who think I am ignorant are ignorant themselves. I am well aware of who is worth what,” he tweeted.

छात्र राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के संरक्षक के पद से मैं इस्तीफा दे रहा हूँ।

नादान हैं वो लोग जो मुझे नादान समझते हैं।

कौन कितना पानी में है सबकी है खबर मुझे। — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) March 28, 2019

The development comes as a major embarrassment to the party which has been beset by speculations of fierce rivalry between Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi has been declared as the political heir apparent of the RJD supremo. With just a fortnight to go for the Lok Sabha elections, the resignation can be taken as a serious note of feud within the Yadav family. Without naming anyone, Tej Pratap said there were people who considered him naive.

The development assumes significance as in January, his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav met him and discussed strategies for the 2019 general elections, signalling there was no bad blood between them. Tejaswi is the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

Meanwhile, the opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar on Thursday appeared to be heading towards a crisis, with a number of Congress leaders claiming the party is not getting a fair deal in seat-sharing arrangement and urged the high command to step in before it was too late.

Former test cricketer Kirti Azad, who joined the Congress recently, said he would request the party leadership to take “decisive” measures.

“It is indeed very demoralising for the entire party, not just the prospective candidate, if one does not get a chance to contest one’s sitting seat. I would urge the top Congress leadership to think clearly and take some decisive steps,” the sitting MP of Darbhanga said.

The cricketer-turned-politician has been mortified with the arm-twisting by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the major alliance partner in the Grand Alliance which is insisting on contesting the Darbhanga seat.