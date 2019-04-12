‘Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi’: Priyanka Chaturvedi’s musical dig at Smriti Irani gets Twitter talking

By: | Published: April 12, 2019 2:41 PM

While filing her nomination from the same constituency in 2014, Irani had claimed that she is a graduate.

priyanka chaturvedi, smriti irani, smriti irani qualification, bjp, congressPriyanka Chaturvedi took a cue from a popular television serial ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ in which Smriti Irani played a key role.

A day after Smiriti Irani filed her nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha seat, making a U-turn from her earlier stated claim of being a graduate, the Congress today took a dig at her saying it was only possible under the Modi government. While filing her nomination from the same constituency in 2014, Irani had claimed that she is a graduate. However, the affidavit she filed on Thursday for the coming election claims otherwise.

Jumping on the opportunity, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “Smriti Irani maintained one thing in her educational qualification, ie, how one can demote from graduation to class XII. This is what can be expected of and from Modi Government”

Further slamming the Union Textile Minister, Chaturvedi took a cue from a popular television serial ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ in which Smriti Irani played a key role. She added, “A new serial is going to come, ‘Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi’,” she said, before breaking into a song for impact.

The title song of the serial, she added, would go something like this: “Qualifications ke bhi roop badalte hain, naye-naye sanche mein dhalte hain, ek degree aati hai, ek degree jaati hai, bante affidavit naye hain.” Priyanka, however, refused an encore requested by an amused lot of reporters. “Please don’s speak to me about a repeat performance. Have somehow managed to sing this,” the Congress spokesperson added.

Taking to Twitter later, Priyanka Chaturvedi shared the ANI video, captioning it: “Terrible singing but correct messaging I hope.”

The Congress spokesperson is usually seen putting across her party’s stand ferociously on the most serious of issues. The rendition of the title song, however, came across as a major break from her usual self seen in television studios. The musical outburst wasn’t missed by the Twitterati either as the video started to garner a range of comments.

