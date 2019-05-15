Kumaraswamy’s sly dig at Congress: Mallikarjun Kharge did not get due recognition, should have become Karnataka CM long ago

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday took a sly jibe at coalition partner Congress when he said that Mallikarjun Kharge should have become the Chief Minister of Karnataka long ago. Addressing a public meeting in Chincholi in the presence of Kharge, Kumaraswamy said that Kharge was not given considerable recognition by his party and was subjected to injustice. "Mallikarjun Kharge was supposed to become the Chief Minister a few years ago. I feel that some injustice has happened to him. I would like to clearly state that even I feel he has not been recognised enough for all the work he has done," he said. Kumaraswamy said this while campaigning for by-poll to Chincholi Assembly seat where polling will take on May 19. As per the seat-sharing agreement between Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), the Congress has fielded Subhash Rathod from here. Besides Chincholi, polling will also be held for Kundagol constituency. Kumaraswamy made this statement while referring to the Congress' decision in 2013 to name Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister of Karnataka when the grand old party had gained a majority. At that time, Kharge was seen as a probable CM candidate but couldn't ascend to the post. Kharge, a two-time MP from Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka, comes from Karnataka and is the Leader of the Congress in the outgoing 16th Lok Sabha. He is seeking a third term from Gulbarga. Kumaraswamy's remark comes at a time when there are reports of friction within the Congress party over who should be the Chief Minister. The Congress is extending unconditional support the JD(S) which has just 37 MLAs against Congress' 77 legislators. Kumaraswamy also rubbished BJP's claim that his government will collapse after May 23 when the results of the Lok Sabha elections will be announced. He said that the JD(S)-Congress government will become stronger after May 23. \u201cBJP leaders are setting deadline after deadline for the fall of the state government. The latest is May 23. Nothing will happen. In fact, my government will get stronger after May 23 as it is enjoying the strong support of Congress leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah,\u201d he said. The BJP has claimed that at least 20 Congress MLAs are unhappy with the functioning of Kumaraswamy government and may take a call around May 23. In return, Congress has claimed that several BJP MLAs are in touch with the party and could switch to the grand old party after May 23.