Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP to field Kumar Vishwas from East Delhi against AAP’s Atishi?

By: | Updated: April 3, 2019 2:13 PM

As per sources, the Delhi unit of the BJP will be recommending Kumar Vishwas's name to the central leadership which will be taking a final decision soon.

Kumar Vishwas, BJP, Delhi East seat, lok sabha chunav, lok sabha election newsVishwas was one of the founding members of the AAP. (File Photo/PTI)

Kumar Vishwas to fight election on BJP ticket? A meeting between Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Kumar Vishwas has triggered speculations about the saffron party fielding the rebel Aam Aadmi Party leader from East Delhi seat against AAP’s Atishi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Voting on all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi is scheduled to be held on May 12.

As per sources, the Delhi unit of the BJP will be recommending Kumar Vishwas’s name to the central leadership which will be taking a final decision on names of all seven party candidates who would contest the polls. The BJP is expected to announce its Delhi candidates later this week. Maheish Girri who won the East Delhi seat last time may be shifted to Junagarh, Gujarat, sources said. Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who joined the BJP recently, is likely to be given ticket from New Delhi seat replacing Meenakshi Lekhi.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the meeting between Tiwari and Vishwas on Monday night continued till late during which the two discussed politics at length.

Advantage Kumar Vishwas

Kumar Vishwas, who had contested 2014 Lok Sabha election against CongressRahul Gandhi and BJP’s Smriti Irani from Amethi on AAP ticket, may provide the BJP much needed impetus in Delhi. The poet-turned-politician had campaigned for AAP during the last elections which could also help him plan his strategy well.

Vishwas was one of the founding members of the AAP, however, his relationship with Arvind Kejriwal soured in January, 2018 after he openly questioned the Delhi CM’s decision to send businessman Sushil Gupta and chartered accountant ND Gupta to Rajya Sabha while sidelining senior AAP leaders.

Many say Kumar Vishwas was angling for one of the Rajya Sabha slots but was denied by Kejriwal resulting in a rift between the two.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP to field Kumar Vishwas from East Delhi against AAP’s Atishi?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition