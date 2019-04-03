Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP to field Kumar Vishwas from East Delhi against AAP’s Atishi?

Vishwas was one of the founding members of the AAP. (File Photo/PTI)

Kumar Vishwas to fight election on BJP ticket? A meeting between Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Kumar Vishwas has triggered speculations about the saffron party fielding the rebel Aam Aadmi Party leader from East Delhi seat against AAP’s Atishi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Voting on all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi is scheduled to be held on May 12.

As per sources, the Delhi unit of the BJP will be recommending Kumar Vishwas’s name to the central leadership which will be taking a final decision on names of all seven party candidates who would contest the polls. The BJP is expected to announce its Delhi candidates later this week. Maheish Girri who won the East Delhi seat last time may be shifted to Junagarh, Gujarat, sources said. Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who joined the BJP recently, is likely to be given ticket from New Delhi seat replacing Meenakshi Lekhi.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the meeting between Tiwari and Vishwas on Monday night continued till late during which the two discussed politics at length.

Advantage Kumar Vishwas

Kumar Vishwas, who had contested 2014 Lok Sabha election against Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and BJP’s Smriti Irani from Amethi on AAP ticket, may provide the BJP much needed impetus in Delhi. The poet-turned-politician had campaigned for AAP during the last elections which could also help him plan his strategy well.

Vishwas was one of the founding members of the AAP, however, his relationship with Arvind Kejriwal soured in January, 2018 after he openly questioned the Delhi CM’s decision to send businessman Sushil Gupta and chartered accountant ND Gupta to Rajya Sabha while sidelining senior AAP leaders.

Many say Kumar Vishwas was angling for one of the Rajya Sabha slots but was denied by Kejriwal resulting in a rift between the two.