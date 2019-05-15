Kolkata violence: EC likely to take up matter at meeting to review poll preparedness

Updated: May 15, 2019 12:47:11 PM

"Since nine out of 59 parliamentary constituencies going for poll on May 19 are from West Bengal, it is natural that observers and poll officials from the state will also participate," an official said.

The Election Commission will on Wednesday hold a review meeting with observers and state chief electoral officers for the last phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 19. The review meeting, to be held via video conference, comes a day after BJP and Trinamool Congress workers fought pitched battles on streets of Kolkata during a massive road show by saffron party president Amit Shah.

“Since nine out of 59 parliamentary constituencies going for poll on May 19 are from West Bengal, it is natural that observers and poll officials from the state will also participate,” an official said. He, however, refused to say whether the focus will be on West Bengal.

While Trinamool Congress has sought a meeting with the Commission on the issue, a Bharatiya Janata Party delegation urged the Election Commission Tuesday to bar West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in the state and alleged that “constitutional machinery” has collapsed there.

