Kolkata: Amit Shah holds roadshow on Mamata’s turf ahead of final phase election

Published: May 14, 2019 5:27:27 PM

Tableaux highlighting the culture of various parts of the state and country were seen moving ahead of the convoy.

People dressed as Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman were also seen in the rally.

In a show of strength ahead of the final phase of polls, BJP national President Amit Shah Tuesday held a road show in the city in support of the party’s candidates. The rally started at around 4.30 pm from Esplande area in central Kolkata to Swami Vivekananda’s house in north Kolkata. Shah stood atop a decorated truck along with BJP’s Kolkata north and Kolkata south candidates Rahul Sinha and Chandra Kumar Bose respectively and was seen waving at the crowds which had gathered on both sides of the road.

Tableaux highlighting the culture of various parts of the state and country were seen moving ahead of the convoy. Waving party flags, BJP supporters were heard shouting slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’ and ‘Amit Shah Zindabad’. People dressed as Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman were also seen in the rally.

