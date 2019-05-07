Kirron Kher, BJP trying to defame me, says Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal

By: |
Chandigarh | Published: May 7, 2019 11:18:35 PM

Pawan Kumar Bansal, Congress candidate, Congress Chandigarh candidate, Chandigarh Lok Sabha , former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, Kirron Kher, defame, Chandigarh: Bollywood actor and sitting MP Kirron Kher along with her husband actor Anupam Kher and others flashes the victory sign during a roadshow before filing her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha polls, in Chandigarh, Thursday, April 24, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Pawan Kumar Bansal, the Congress candidate from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat and former railway minister on Tuesday accused his BJP rival Kirron Kher of attempting to defame him.

Kher, however, rejected the allegations and asked him to stop targeting her all the time.

Bansal vent his ire against the BJP and its sitting MP in Chandigarh after the Enforcement Directorate Tuesday attached Rs 89.68 lakh cash in a money laundering case involving his nephew.

“Dragging me mischievously in a case of which I am a prosecution witness, proves that the BJP has already smelled defeat in Chandigarh. Hence, Kirron Kher and her party are now trying all desperate means to defame me,” he told reporters here.

The ED, in a statement, said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to freeze the “bribe” money, which according to it was “proceeds of crime”.

Rejecting Bansal’s allegation, Kher said, “I came to know about ED’s action very late. The ED is an independent body and it is working independently.”

“Why would I like to defame him (Bansal)? Even in the last 2014 Lok Sabha elections, I never raised this issue. I am not that kind of person. It has nothing to do with me and my party at all,” she said. 

Kher accused her Congress rival of “making excuses” and blaming her for “everything which is happening in his life”.

“You should stop making me the target all the time,” she told PTI.

The cash was allegedly seized by the CBI from the office of Bansal’s nephew Vijay Singla in 2013 in a bribery and corruption case related to appointments at top positions in the railways.

The ED filed a separate criminal case based on CBI’s FIR and charge sheet against Railway Board Member (Staff) Mahesh Kumar, Vijay Singla, Sandeep Goyal and seven others.

Bansal alleged that ever since his name was announced as the Congress’ Chandigarh candidate, the BJP has been trying hard to “smear” his name in one way or the other.

“The BJP has already accepted defeat. Otherwise, instead of finding ways to attack me, they would have concentrated on talking about their own achievements. The truth is that the sitting MP has done nothing for the development of Chandigarh,” he said.

Chandigarh Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra alleged that the BJP had “stooped to the lowest level of dirty politics”.

“Recently, Kirron Kher has been served with two show cause notices by the poll panel. It seems the BJP has lost its balance. Amit Shah’s rally in Chandigarh has already turned out to be a faux pas. Nothing is working for them,” he said.

Chhabra claimed this was an old case which has no relevance now and is a deliberate move by the BJP to defame Bansal since they have nothing to say against him.

“It is a deliberate attempt to divert the attention of the voters from their failures to something which does not hold true. She (Kher) is using official machinery which she could not use for people’s good,” he alleg

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Kirron Kher, BJP trying to defame me, says Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition