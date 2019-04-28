Khali a US citizen, shouldn’t be allowed to influence voters: TMC complains to EC

New Delhi | Published: April 28, 2019 12:35:43 PM

MHA recently asked two Bangladeshi actors to leave the country after they were found campaigning for Trinamool Congress.

lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019Khali had campaigned for BJP candidate Anupam Hazra on Friday. (ANI)

Days after WWE wrestler The Great Khali campaigned for a BJP candidate from Jadavpur, Trinamool Congress has written a letter to the Election Commission saying that Khali is a US citizen and that a foreigner shouldn’t be allowed to influence the mind of voters.

In their letter to the EC, TMC said, “He(Khali) holds US citizenship, therefore, a foreigner shouldn’t be allowed to influence the minds of Indian electors”

Khali had campaigned for BJP candidate Anupam Hazra on Friday, drawing a huge crowd. The seven-foot, one-inch wrestler, who had flown to the City of Joy on Thursday, was full of smiles during the campaign waving at his fans. The saffron party organised a rally from Ranikuthi to the Alipore district magistrate’s office where Hazra submitted his nomination papers.

“Khali is a very good friend of mine and has come here to stand by me just for the sake of friendship,” Hazra was earlier quoted as saying by Indian Express. He is up against TMC’s Mimi Chakraborty and CPM’s Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya. Khali also referred to Hazra as his younger brother.

“He is very close to me. I have come here just because he asked me to come as his brother. Our friendship is bigger than any party. Whenever he calls me, I will come,” Khali said.

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs had asked two Bangladeshi actors to leave the country after they were found campaigning for the Trinamool Congress. While Ferdous Ahmed was found campaigning for TMC candidate from Raiganj constituency, Kanhaiya Agarwal, Gaazi Abdul Noor was found campaigning for Saugata Roy from Dum Dum.

In a statement, MHA had said, “Ghazi Abdul Noor, another Bangladeshi actor, who attended a political rally in Dumdum in West Bengal, has been asked by the MHA to leave India. His visa has already expired. Appropriate action regarding his overstay.”

