Kerala re-polling: CPI(M) leader sparks controversy, asks women to remove niqab at polling stations

Jayarajan's remark comes even as repolling is being held at seven booths in Kerala on Sunday.

 

lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019, kerala, keral repollThe Election Commission had ordered re-polling in seven booths in Kannur and Kasaragod constituencies. 

A CPI(M) leader in Kerala has stoked a fresh controversy by demanding women voters who come to the booth wearing niqaab should not be allowed to vote. According to a report in The Indian Express, CPI(M) Kannur district secretary MV Jayarajan claimed that those who refuse to remove niqab wanted to cast bogus votes.

Jayarajan’s remark comes even as repolling is being held at seven booths in Kerala on Sunday. The Election Commission had ordered re-polling in seven booths in Kannur and Kasaragod constituencies after instances of bogus voting were reported from in these booths, where voting was earlier held on April 23 during the third phase.

Jayarajan , while addressing campaign meeting in Kannur asked women to remove the niqab while they stand in queue for voting and that only those whose face is clearly visible be permitted to vote. “They should stand before the cameras after removing niqab so that their face can be recorded,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Soon after his remark triggered massive row in other controversies that have a sizable chunk of Muslim voters, CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan came to damage-control exercise, pointing out that the women need to remove niqab only if polling agents ask them. “Nothing wrong in coming to booths wearing niqab. It is part of their dress code and they have the freedom to wear niqab,” Balakrishnan added as per the paper.

Congress leader and leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, while condemning the statement said they were highly deplorable”. “The CPI (M) statements show that the minority community has jettisoned their party. Their statements stem from the discomfiture over losing minority votes,” he added.

In the meantime, state electoral officer Teeka Ram Meena said those wearing niqab while polling would be examined to confirm their identity. A woman officer would be also be posted in all booths where re-polling will hold Sunday to prevent bogus voting by women wearing niqab. It is necessary that a voter should be identified, he told the paper further.

