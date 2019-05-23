Kerala election results: Here is the full list of winners



Kerala election result – Full list of winners: Kerala is among the southern Indian states where the Congress-led United Democratic Front and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M))-led Left Democratic Front are in a direct contest. Currently, the LDF is the ruling alliance which is headed by Pinarayi Vijayan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) whereas Ramesh Chennithala of the UDF is the Leader of the opposition. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the UDF won 12 seats while the LDF managed to get eight seats and in 2009, UDF had won 16 seats and LDF four.

However, over the years, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has managed to get its foot in the door in its decades-old bipolar politics of Kerala, Sabrimala is a case in point. In 2009, BJP had contested 19 Lok Sabha segments in Kerala and got 6.4 percent vote share and in 2014, the vote share of the saffron party increased by around four percent during the Lok Sabha polls in 2014, which is an increase from 6.4 percent in 2009 to 10.3 percent, as per news agency PTI. While in Lok Sabha, vote share for BJP may not not have translated into seats, but in Kerala assembly election in 2016 , the party secured one seat through independent candidate P. C. George. The LDF swept 91 out of 140 seats in the assembly while the incumbent UDF front only managed 47 seats.

Key election issues

The key election issues in Kerala in 2019 is the Sabarimala temple with BJP expected to make the most out of it. The Kerala floods of 2018 and its aftermath with recovery efforts is also expected to gain traction. The political clashes between the CPI(M) and RSS and BJP workers too have seen an increase in recent years. Agriculture crisis including farmers’ suicides and farm distress is also an important matter.

Kerala Lok Sabha election: Key candidates

In Vadakara, its CPI(M)’s P Jayarajan vs K Muraleedharan after Congress sitting MP Mullappally Ramachandran chose not to seek a reelection. Political violence is also an issue here. Other key battles are Shashi Tharoor (Congress) vs Rajasekharan (BJP) and C Divakaran (Communist Party of India) in Thiruvananthapuram. Anto Antony vs K Surendra vs Veena George in Pathanamthitta. TN Pratapan vs Suresh Gopi vs Rajaji Mathew Thomas in the closely contested Thrissur. In Kozhikode, it is M K Raghavan vs KP Prakash Babu vs A. Pradeep Kumar.

It has to be noted that in the coastal city of Ponnani, the Congress has never won an open election since the first Lok sabha elections were held in 1951. The Indian Union Muslim League has held the seat since 1977 and is an alliance with the Congress.

Full List of Winners, MPs in Kerala:

Kasaragod

Kannur

Vadakara

Wayanad Rahul Gandhi (Congress-ahead)

Kozhikode

Malappuram

Ponnani

Palakkad

Alathur

Thrissur

Chalakudy

Ernakulam

Idukki

Kottayam

Alappuzha

Mavelikkara

Pathanamthitta

Kollam

Attingal

Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor (Congress- ahead)

Religion and caste in Kerala

According to 2011 census, Kerala has a total population of 3.34 Crores out of which 54.73 percent are Hindus and 26.56 percent are Muslims. Christians constitute 18.38 percent of the total population. As per the same census, there are 30,39,573 SCs which makes 9.10 percent and 4,84,839 STs which makes 1.45 percent in the state.

Kerala Lok Sabha election dates

All constituencies of Kerala went to polls on April 23 in the third phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The final results will be announced on May 23. As per news agency, PTI, 76.82 percent of 2.61 crore voters on April 23 cast their vote to elect 20 MPs from Kerala and was peaceful, however 11 natural deaths were reported during polls by the Election Commission of India.