Kerala Election Results 2026 Live: Will Pinarayi Vijayan hold ground or can V. D. Satheesan script a UDF comeback?
Kerala Election Results Live | Kerala Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2026 Full Winners List Live Updates: As Kerala counts down to results day, the political atmosphere is charged with anticipation. From the high-stakes battleground of Pala to the important contest in Thiruvananthapuram, every lead and swing could reshape the state’s future. Will Pinarayi Vijayan secure a historic third term, or can V. D. Satheesan drive a UDF comeback? Stay with us for fast, verified, and minute-by-minute updates as counting unfolds.
Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: Kerala stands on the edge of a political turning point. As the state waits for election results, one big question dominates: Is this the end of the decade-long rule of Pinarayi Vijayan and his team, or will the Left return to power again? The stakes have been raised further by Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan, who has said he will go on a political “vanavasa” if the UDF does not win. That has added a layer of high drama to the results. Exit polls point towards a possible shift in power to the UDF. But with counting just hours away, the real picture will soon emerge. Will it be LDF 3.0, or a UDF comeback?
Traditionally, Kerala’s politics follows strong community influence. SNDP (Ezhava community) — usually supports the Left, though its BDJS wing is aligned with the BJP; influences around 50 seats. NSS (Nair community), which usually takes an “equidistant” stand and can swing elections, influences around 40 seats. The BJP, which is looking for a foothold in the state, has made Sabarimala a key issue in the elections. IUML (Muslim community) is firmly with the UDF; Malappuram (14 seats) is a stronghold; influence across 27 seats.
Church (Christian community) largely supports UDF, Congress, and Kerala Congress factions and is expected to play a key role in 18–20 seats. BJP is competitive in only 3–5 seats, like Palakkad, Nemom/Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur. BDJS, meanwhile, may add 1–2 more seats. The LDF is aiming for a historic third straight term, while the UDF is banking on Kerala’s tradition of alternating governments.
Key constituencies to watch include Nemom, Aranmula, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kazhakootam, Pala, Changanassery, Dharmadam, Kochi, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Paravur.
The Election Commission of India will start counting at 8 AM on May 4. Early trends are expected within a few hours, with final results likely by afternoon or evening.
Confusion over early reports. Some early updates and projections have created mixed signals, but official results will only be clear after counting.
Exit polls got it very different. The Manorama News–CVoter exit poll predicted a strong UDF win with 82–94 seats, while LDF was projected at 44–56.
Chanakya exit poll shows a close fight. It gave UDF 69 ± 9 seats and LDF 64 ± 9 seats, suggesting a tight contest with a slight UDF edge.
Historic moment at stake. The LDF is trying to win a third consecutive term — something no government has achieved in Kerala since 1977.
BJP’s limited footprint. In 2021, the NDA won zero seats with about 11% vote share. Exit polls this time suggest 1–7 seats, but this remains uncertain.Large-scale counting arrangements. Counting will happen across 140 centres in 43 locations with over 15,000 personnel deployed.
Strict verification process. VVPAT slips will be checked in five booths per constituency, and in case of any mismatch, VVPAT will be final.
High voter turnout. Kerala saw around 75–78% turnout, showing strong public interest in the election.
Part of a bigger national day. Results will be counted alongside West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, making it a major political day across India.
LDF’s big push. Under Pinarayi Vijayan, the Left is aiming to break Kerala’s pattern and secure a third straight term. Satheesan leads UDF’s charge.
V. D. Satheesan has been the face of the UDF campaign but faces a tough challenge.SIR controversy in the background. The Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls became a major issue, with opposition alleging that some voters were being excluded.
Strong voter participation. Polling was held in a single phase on April 9 with turnout close to 78%, underlining how high the stakes are.
Financial Express
LIVE
Five States, One Verdict
824 assembly seats across Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry. Results begin 8 AM IST, May 4.
COUNTING IN PROGRESS — RESULTS UPDATING LIVE
WB 294TN 234KE 140AS 126PY 30
West Bengal
294 seatsMajority: 148Turnout: 92.93%
Historic high — 3.5% above 2021
2021 Election Results
215
77
148
215
TMC+
Mamata Banerjee
77
BJP+
Suvendu Adhikari
0
Left+
CPI(M)
2
Others
ISF/IND
The Story to Watch
The SIR paradox defines this election. ~91 lakh voter deletions disproportionately hit both Muslim communities AND BJP-aligned Matua Hindus. Track two numbers: (1) Did TMC hold all 41 Muslim-decisive seats? (2) Did BJP lose its 10 Matua belt seats? If both flip, the story is that SIR backfired on everyone.
Key Clusters to Track
⚡
SIR-Hit Seats
48 V-HIGH + 53 HIGH
~91 lakh deletions could suppress turnout and swing margins in 100 seats
~100
▲
Muslim-Decisive
TMC swept all 41 in 2021
SIR deletions hit Muslim voters hardest — any loss here is a direct TMC danger signal
41
●
Matua Belt
BJP won 10 of 14 in 2021
SIR also deleted Matua Hindu names — BJP’s own base may have shrunk against its will
Land-grab protests went national; women’s safety axis
Sources: Election Commission of India (results.eci.gov.in) · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. All demographic percentages are approximate constituency-level estimates. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Tamil Nadu
234 seatsMajority: 118Turnout: 85.1%
SC seats averaged higher at 86.75%
2021 Election Results
159
75
118
159
DMK+ (SPA)
M.K. Stalin
75
AIADMK+ (NDA)
Edappadi Palaniswami
0
TVK+
Vijay
The Story to Watch
Caste alliance engineering, not religion, decides TN. Track these four cluster tallies on results day: SC seats (46), Gounder belt (~50), Vanniyar belt (~30), and BJP targets (~10). Whoever takes 30+ of the 46 SC seats wins the state.
Key Clusters to Track
■
SC Seats
86.75% turnout — bellwether bloc
SC voters broke hard for DMK in 2021 — any reversal here signals statewide anti-incumbency
46
●
Gounder Belt
AIADMK’s last fortress
If DMK breaches even 15 of ~50 Gounder seats, AIADMK loses its Tamil heartland anchor
BJP needs at least 3 wins to claim a credible TN footprint ahead of 2029
~10
Key Battles
Kolathur
CM Stalin’s constituency — DMK prestige
Edappadi
EPS’s home turf — AIADMK prestige
Kallakurichi
Hooch tragedy killed 68+ — anti-incumbency test
Coimbatore South
BJP’s best shot — Hindu consolidation + 2018 bombing
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Kerala
140 seatsMajority: 71Turnout: ~78%
Lowest among the 5 states
2021 Election Results
99
41
71
99
LDF (Left)
Pinarayi Vijayan
41
UDF (Cong)
V.D. Satheesan
0
NDA (BJP)
K. Surendran
The Story to Watch
Can LDF break the alternation tradition and win a historic 3rd consecutive term? Track Thrissur (bellwether), Nemom (BJP viability), and the SNDP-influenced ~50 seats. If BDJS splits Ezhava vote from LDF, BJP becomes kingmaker without winning seats.
Key Clusters to Track
▲
IUML Safe
Malappuram — all Muslim-majority
A firewall for UDF — IUML is expected to hold all 14, adding a solid floor to Congress math
~14
●
SNDP/Ezhava Zone
23% population — LDF traditional
If BDJS peels even 5% of Ezhava votes from LDF, it could flip 8–10 seats into UDF column
~50
✚
Christian Belt
Kottayam/Idukki/Ernakulam — UDF
Christian swing toward BJP on social issues could quietly cost UDF 3–4 seats it takes for granted
~20
◇
BJP Targets
Nemom, Palakkad, Thrissur
BJP needs 2+ seats to prove Kerala is no longer a zero — even one win reshapes 2026 narrative
~5
Key Battles
Dharmadam
CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s constituency
Palakkad
BJP’s #1 target — 2024 bypoll was razor-thin
Nemom
BJP’s only ever MLA seat in Kerala (2016)
Thrissur
Kerala bellwether — whoever wins here wins state
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Assam
126 seatsMajority: 64Turnout: ~85%
Post-delimitation first election
2021 Election Results
75
44
7
64
75
NDA (BJP+)
Himanta B. Sarma
44
Cong+
Bhupen Bora
7
AIUDF
Badruddin Ajmal
The Story to Watch
Delimitation fundamentally reshaped Assam — Muslim-majority seats dropped from ~35 to ~24. AIUDF is collapsing, Muslims shifting to Congress. Track: Did BJP hold all 30 tea tribe seats? Did Congress recapture the Muslim belt from AIUDF?
Key Clusters to Track
▲
Muslim-Decisive
Down from 35 pre-delimitation
AIUDF collapse means Congress absorbs this bloc — watch if consolidation is clean or fractured
~24
●
Tea Tribe Belt
BJP-aligned but ST demand unfulfilled
If Scheduled Tribe status denial breeds resentment, BJP could lose 5–8 seats it considers safe
~30
♦
Bodo/BTC
NDA ally — crucial for majority math
BPF split within Bodo community is the wild card — a fractured Bodo vote drags BJP below 64
15
■
ST Seats
Up from 16 post-delimitation
New ST constituency boundaries favour Congress in 3–4 redrawn seats — a direct delimitation dividend
19
Key Battles
Jalukbari
CM Himanta’s constituency
Dhubri
AIUDF heartland — Muslim consolidation test
Sibsagar
Ahom pride — BJP-AGP friendly fight
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Puducherry
30 seatsMajority: 16Turnout: 89.87%
Highest turnout among all states/UTs
2021 Election Results
16
8
6
16
16
NDA (AINRC+BJP)
N. Rangasamy
8
SPA (INC+DMK)
V. Narayanasamy
0
TVK+
Vijay
6
Others
IND
The Story to Watch
The smallest contest — 30 seats. TVK (Vijay) is the wildcard. Peoples Pulse survey shows 55% feel NDA deserves another term. Caste/religion is only 10% of the voting factor here — candidate quality (40%) and party (30%) dominate.
Key Clusters to Track
■
SC Reserved
NDA won 3, SPA 1, IND 1 in 2021
NDA’s SC dominance here is thin — one IND spoiler can hand SPA its most winnable flip
5
♦
Karaikal Region
TN enclave — DMK influence zone
DMK’s TN wave spills into Karaikal — a clean sweep here can tip the overall balance for SPA
5
●
Mahe + Yanam
Kerala + AP culture transplants
Micro-territories with distinct voter psychology — local candidate goodwill outweighs party brand
2
Key Battles
Nellithope
CM Rangasamy’s constituency area
Mahe
Kerala-culture enclave — LDF/UDF dynamics
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Peoples Pulse survey · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Kerala has 140 constituencies across 14 districts, as defined by the Delimitation Commission of India in 2002. The delimitation led to major changes, with several constituencies from the 2006 elections ceasing to exist and new ones being created.
05:26 (IST)
4 May 2026
Assembly tenure set to end on May 23
The tenure of the Kerala Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 23 May 2026. The previous elections, held in April 2021, saw the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front return to power with 99 of 140 seats, with Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as Chief Minister.
05:15 (IST)
4 May 2026
Kerala voted in high-stakes three-front battle
The 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly election was held on 9 April 2026 to elect 140 members of the state assembly, with the contest mainly between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF), and National Democratic Alliance (NDA).