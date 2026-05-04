Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: Kerala stands on the edge of a political turning point. As the state waits for election results, one big question dominates: Is this the end of the decade-long rule of Pinarayi Vijayan and his team, or will the Left return to power again? The stakes have been raised further by Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan, who has said he will go on a political “vanavasa” if the UDF does not win. That has added a layer of high drama to the results. Exit polls point towards a possible shift in power to the UDF. But with counting just hours away, the real picture will soon emerge. Will it be LDF 3.0, or a UDF comeback?

Traditionally, Kerala’s politics follows strong community influence. SNDP (Ezhava community) — usually supports the Left, though its BDJS wing is aligned with the BJP; influences around 50 seats. NSS (Nair community), which usually takes an “equidistant” stand and can swing elections, influences around 40 seats. The BJP, which is looking for a foothold in the state, has made Sabarimala a key issue in the elections. IUML (Muslim community) is firmly with the UDF; Malappuram (14 seats) is a stronghold; influence across 27 seats. ALSO READ Assembly Election Result 2026 on ECI Portal: How to Check Kerala, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry results Church (Christian community) largely supports UDF, Congress, and Kerala Congress factions and is expected to play a key role in 18–20 seats. BJP is competitive in only 3–5 seats, like Palakkad, Nemom/Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur. BDJS, meanwhile, may add 1–2 more seats. The LDF is aiming for a historic third straight term, while the UDF is banking on Kerala’s tradition of alternating governments. ALSO READ Four elections and Indian politics Key constituencies to watch include Nemom, Aranmula, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kazhakootam, Pala, Changanassery, Dharmadam, Kochi, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Paravur. The Election Commission of India will start counting at 8 AM on May 4. Early trends are expected within a few hours, with final results likely by afternoon or evening. Confusion over early reports. Some early updates and projections have created mixed signals, but official results will only be clear after counting. Exit polls got it very different. The Manorama News–CVoter exit poll predicted a strong UDF win with 82–94 seats, while LDF was projected at 44–56. Chanakya exit poll shows a close fight. It gave UDF 69 ± 9 seats and LDF 64 ± 9 seats, suggesting a tight contest with a slight UDF edge. Historic moment at stake. The LDF is trying to win a third consecutive term — something no government has achieved in Kerala since 1977. BJP’s limited footprint. In 2021, the NDA won zero seats with about 11% vote share. Exit polls this time suggest 1–7 seats, but this remains uncertain.Large-scale counting arrangements. Counting will happen across 140 centres in 43 locations with over 15,000 personnel deployed. Strict verification process. VVPAT slips will be checked in five booths per constituency, and in case of any mismatch, VVPAT will be final. High voter turnout. Kerala saw around 75–78% turnout, showing strong public interest in the election. Part of a bigger national day. Results will be counted alongside West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, making it a major political day across India. LDF’s big push. Under Pinarayi Vijayan, the Left is aiming to break Kerala’s pattern and secure a third straight term.

Satheesan leads UDF’s charge. V. D. Satheesan has been the face of the UDF campaign but faces a tough challenge.SIR controversy in the background. The Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls became a major issue, with opposition alleging that some voters were being excluded. Strong voter participation. Polling was held in a single phase on April 9 with turnout close to 78%, underlining how high the stakes are. Financial Express LIVE Five States,

One Verdict 824 assembly seats across Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry. Results begin 8 AM IST, May 4. COUNTING IN PROGRESS — RESULTS UPDATING LIVE WB 294 TN 234 KE 140 AS 126 PY 30 WB

294 TN

234 KE

140 AS

126 PY

30 West Bengal Historic high — 3.5% above 2021 2021 Election Results 215 77 148 215 TMC+ Mamata Banerjee 77 BJP+ Suvendu Adhikari 0 Left+ CPI(M) 2 Others ISF/IND The Story to Watch The SIR paradox defines this election. ~91 lakh voter deletions disproportionately hit both Muslim communities AND BJP-aligned Matua Hindus. Track two numbers: (1) Did TMC hold all 41 Muslim-decisive seats? (2) Did BJP lose its 10 Matua belt seats? If both flip, the story is that SIR backfired on everyone. Key Clusters to Track ⚡ SIR-Hit Seats 48 V-HIGH + 53 HIGH ~91 lakh deletions could suppress turnout and swing margins in 100 seats ~100 ▲ Muslim-Decisive TMC swept all 41 in 2021 SIR deletions hit Muslim voters hardest — any loss here is a direct TMC danger signal 41 ● Matua Belt BJP won 10 of 14 in 2021 SIR also deleted Matua Hindu names — BJP’s own base may have shrunk against its will 14 ■ SC/ST Reserved 68 SC + 16 ST seats Welfare scheme loyalty (Lakshmir Bhandar) anchors TMC’s floor — watch SC turnout vs 2021 84 ♦ Border Seats Along 2,216km Bangladesh border Infiltration rhetoric is BJP’s sharpest weapon here — NRC fears cut the other way for TMC ~50 Key Battles Bhabanipur CM seat — Mamata vs Suvendu rematch Nandigram Suvendu’s 1,956-vote fortress vs ex-aide Pabitra Kar Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee’s LS turf; repoll in 4 booths Dinhata Nisith Pramanik shifted out; TMC’s Udayan Guha dominant Sandeshkhali Land-grab protests went national; women’s safety axis Sources: Election Commission of India (results.eci.gov.in) · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. All demographic percentages are approximate constituency-level estimates. Reporting: Financial Express Digital Tamil Nadu SC seats averaged higher at 86.75% 2021 Election Results 159 75 118 159 DMK+ (SPA) M.K. Stalin 75 AIADMK+ (NDA) Edappadi Palaniswami 0 TVK+ Vijay The Story to Watch Caste alliance engineering, not religion, decides TN. Track these four cluster tallies on results day: SC seats (46), Gounder belt (~50), Vanniyar belt (~30), and BJP targets (~10). Whoever takes 30+ of the 46 SC seats wins the state. Key Clusters to Track ■ SC Seats 86.75% turnout — bellwether bloc SC voters broke hard for DMK in 2021 — any reversal here signals statewide anti-incumbency 46 ● Gounder Belt AIADMK’s last fortress If DMK breaches even 15 of ~50 Gounder seats, AIADMK loses its Tamil heartland anchor ~50 ⬢ Vanniyar Belt PMK’s make-or-break zone PMK’s OBC reservation demand unmet — Vanniyar anger could cost NDA 10–15 seats overnight ~30 ◇ BJP Targets Anna Nagar, Mylapore, Coimbatore S BJP needs at least 3 wins to claim a credible TN footprint ahead of 2029 ~10 Key Battles Kolathur CM Stalin’s constituency — DMK prestige Edappadi EPS’s home turf — AIADMK prestige Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy killed 68+ — anti-incumbency test Coimbatore South BJP’s best shot — Hindu consolidation + 2018 bombing Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital Kerala Lowest among the 5 states 2021 Election Results 99 41 71 99 LDF (Left) Pinarayi Vijayan 41 UDF (Cong) V.D. Satheesan 0 NDA (BJP) K. Surendran The Story to Watch Can LDF break the alternation tradition and win a historic 3rd consecutive term? Track Thrissur (bellwether), Nemom (BJP viability), and the SNDP-influenced ~50 seats. If BDJS splits Ezhava vote from LDF, BJP becomes kingmaker without winning seats. Key Clusters to Track ▲ IUML Safe Malappuram — all Muslim-majority A firewall for UDF — IUML is expected to hold all 14, adding a solid floor to Congress math ~14 ● SNDP/Ezhava Zone 23% population — LDF traditional If BDJS peels even 5% of Ezhava votes from LDF, it could flip 8–10 seats into UDF column ~50 ✚ Christian Belt Kottayam/Idukki/Ernakulam — UDF Christian swing toward BJP on social issues could quietly cost UDF 3–4 seats it takes for granted ~20 ◇ BJP Targets Nemom, Palakkad, Thrissur BJP needs 2+ seats to prove Kerala is no longer a zero — even one win reshapes 2026 narrative ~5 Key Battles Dharmadam CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s constituency Palakkad BJP’s #1 target — 2024 bypoll was razor-thin Nemom BJP’s only ever MLA seat in Kerala (2016) Thrissur Kerala bellwether — whoever wins here wins state Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital Assam Post-delimitation first election 2021 Election Results 75 44 7 64 75 NDA (BJP+) Himanta B. Sarma 44 Cong+ Bhupen Bora 7 AIUDF Badruddin Ajmal The Story to Watch Delimitation fundamentally reshaped Assam — Muslim-majority seats dropped from ~35 to ~24. AIUDF is collapsing, Muslims shifting to Congress. Track: Did BJP hold all 30 tea tribe seats? Did Congress recapture the Muslim belt from AIUDF? Key Clusters to Track ▲ Muslim-Decisive Down from 35 pre-delimitation AIUDF collapse means Congress absorbs this bloc — watch if consolidation is clean or fractured ~24 ● Tea Tribe Belt BJP-aligned but ST demand unfulfilled If Scheduled Tribe status denial breeds resentment, BJP could lose 5–8 seats it considers safe ~30 ♦ Bodo/BTC NDA ally — crucial for majority math BPF split within Bodo community is the wild card — a fractured Bodo vote drags BJP below 64 15 ■ ST Seats Up from 16 post-delimitation New ST constituency boundaries favour Congress in 3–4 redrawn seats — a direct delimitation dividend 19 Key Battles Jalukbari CM Himanta’s constituency Dhubri AIUDF heartland — Muslim consolidation test Sibsagar Ahom pride — BJP-AGP friendly fight Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital Puducherry Highest turnout among all states/UTs 2021 Election Results 16 8 6 16 16 NDA (AINRC+BJP) N. Rangasamy 8 SPA (INC+DMK) V. Narayanasamy 0 TVK+ Vijay 6 Others IND The Story to Watch The smallest contest — 30 seats. TVK (Vijay) is the wildcard. Peoples Pulse survey shows 55% feel NDA deserves another term. Caste/religion is only 10% of the voting factor here — candidate quality (40%) and party (30%) dominate. Key Clusters to Track ■ SC Reserved NDA won 3, SPA 1, IND 1 in 2021 NDA’s SC dominance here is thin — one IND spoiler can hand SPA its most winnable flip 5 ♦ Karaikal Region TN enclave — DMK influence zone DMK’s TN wave spills into Karaikal — a clean sweep here can tip the overall balance for SPA 5 ● Mahe + Yanam Kerala + AP culture transplants Micro-territories with distinct voter psychology — local candidate goodwill outweighs party brand 2 Key Battles Nellithope CM Rangasamy’s constituency area Mahe Kerala-culture enclave — LDF/UDF dynamics Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Peoples Pulse survey · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express Live Updates Kerala has 140 constituencies across 14 districts Kerala has 140 constituencies across 14 districts, as defined by the Delimitation Commission of India in 2002. The delimitation led to major changes, with several constituencies from the 2006 elections ceasing to exist and new ones being created. Assembly tenure set to end on May 23 The tenure of the Kerala Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 23 May 2026. The previous elections, held in April 2021, saw the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front return to power with 99 of 140 seats, with Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as Chief Minister. Kerala voted in high-stakes three-front battle The 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly election was held on 9 April 2026 to elect 140 members of the state assembly, with the contest mainly between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF), and National Democratic Alliance (NDA).