Kerala election results, Tamil Nadu election results LIVE: All eyes on Rahul Gandhi’s seat in LDF-UDF contest in Kerala, counting to begin shortly

Kerala, Tamil Nadu election results LIVE: Kerala is expected to be a fight between the ruling Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front. But the Bharatiya Janata Party would look to make inroads in the state. BJP is looking at other states to consolidate its tally after losing footing in some of the states that they had performed well in during the 2014 elections. While a steep rise in the number of seats is unlikely for the BJP in Kerala, making inroads into this Left bastion is something that will be high on symbolism. According to the exit polls, the ruling Left Democratic Front seems to be in for a drubbing in Kerala. The Congress-led United Democratic Front is predicted to win 15-16 of 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state while the CPM-led LDF is expected to get only 3-5 seats, according to the India Today-Axis My India survey. The exit poll by Today’s Chanakya predicts 16 ± 3 seats for the UDF, 4 ± 3 seats for LDF, while the BJP is expected to open its account in the state with one seat.
The seats which are expected to be in the spotlight are Wayanad, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram. In the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is contesting against Thushar Vellappally of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena and CPI’s PP Suneer. Pathanamthitta was the epicentre of the Sabarimala protests last year and the saffron party would be hoping that the religious fervour works in their favour.
Also read: Lok Sabha election results Live updates
Tamil Nadu will witness a two-way contest between the NDA and the UPA. While the BJP has formed an alliance with the ruling AIADMK, the Congress are fighting elections in the state along with DMK. In the 2014 general elections, AIADMK had swept 37 of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu. BJP had won the lone seat of Kanyakumari. Karunanidhi-led DMK could not win a single seat despite getting over 23% of the vote share. As per various exit polls, the DMK-Congress alliance has an edge and are predicted to win 34-38 seats. The NDA are predicted to win 0-4 seats in the state.
All eyes will also be on the results of the bypolls to 22 Assembly seats, since the outcome will decide whether the K Palaniswami government is here to stay or not.
AIADMK would require a significant number of seats to remain in power even as rival leader, AMMK founder T T V Dhinakaran, has threatened to play spoilsport to Palaniswami's chances to continue in power.
The key election issues in Kerala in 2019 is the Sabarimala temple with BJP expected to make the most out of it. The Kerala floods of 2018 and its aftermath with recovery efforts is also expected to gain traction. The political clashes between the CPI(M) and RSS and BJP workers too have seen an increase in recent years. Agriculture crisis including farmers’ suicides and farm distress is also an important matter.
Tamil Nadu will witness a two-way contest between the NDA and the UPA. While the BJP has formed an alliance with the ruling AIADMK, the Congress are fighting elections in the state along with DMK.
deleting_message
deleting_message
State Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said the first set of results may start from 3 PM and may be over by 6 PM.
However, it can delay further too.
Generally, results would start from 12 noon, but because four hours additional time will be required (for VVPAT counting), "maybe from 3 PM onwards, we expect our results between 3 PM to 6 PM," Kumar had said on Tuesday.
Thiruvananthapuram will witness a three-way battle between Congress leader and sitting MP Shashi Tharoor, BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan and former Kerala minister C Divakaran of the Communist Party of India (CPI). In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the UDF had won 12 seats and LDF 8. The BJP drew a blank and is yet to open its Lok Sabha account in the state.
Hello and welcome to the Financial Express live coverage of Tamil Nadu and Kerala Lok Sabha election result 2019. Voting in all 38 Lok Sabha seats was held during the second phase polling onn April 18. All 20 constituencies in Kerala went to polls on April 23.