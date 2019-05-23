Kerala election results, Tamil Nadu election results LIVE: All eyes on Rahul Gandhi’s seat in LDF-UDF contest in Kerala, counting to begin shortly

Kerala, Tamil Nadu election results LIVE: Kerala is expected to be a fight between the ruling Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front. But the Bharatiya Janata Party would look to make inroads in the state. BJP is looking at other states to consolidate its tally after losing footing in some of the states that they had performed well in during the 2014 elections. While a steep rise in the number of seats is unlikely for the BJP in Kerala, making inroads into this Left bastion is something that will be high on symbolism. According to the exit polls, the ruling Left Democratic Front seems to be in for a drubbing in Kerala. The Congress-led United Democratic Front is predicted to win 15-16 of 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state while the CPM-led LDF is expected to get only 3-5 seats, according to the India Today-Axis My India survey. The exit poll by Today’s Chanakya predicts 16 ± 3 seats for the UDF, 4 ± 3 seats for LDF, while the BJP is expected to open its account in the state with one seat.

The seats which are expected to be in the spotlight are Wayanad, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram. In the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is contesting against Thushar Vellappally of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena and CPI’s PP Suneer. Pathanamthitta was the epicentre of the Sabarimala protests last year and the saffron party would be hoping that the religious fervour works in their favour.

Tamil Nadu will witness a two-way contest between the NDA and the UPA. While the BJP has formed an alliance with the ruling AIADMK, the Congress are fighting elections in the state along with DMK. In the 2014 general elections, AIADMK had swept 37 of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu. BJP had won the lone seat of Kanyakumari. Karunanidhi-led DMK could not win a single seat despite getting over 23% of the vote share. As per various exit polls, the DMK-Congress alliance has an edge and are predicted to win 34-38 seats. The NDA are predicted to win 0-4 seats in the state.