As Kerala awaits the decisive verdict of the 2026 Assembly elections, all eyes are on the 140 counting centers today, May 4, to see if the state will uphold its recent trend of continuity or return to its historical pattern of alternating power. Following a high-stakes polling day on April 9, the results will determine whether the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) can secure an unprecedented third consecutive term or if the United Democratic Front (UDF), bolstered by recent local body gains, will reclaim the mantle of governance.

The 2026 battle for the 140-seat Assembly has been a fierce three-cornered contest involving the LDF, the UDF, and an increasingly assertive National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Key Candidates & Battles

Pinarayi Vijayan (LDF): Contesting from his stronghold in Dharmadom, the Chief Minister remains the face of the LDF’s “development-first” campaign.

V. D. Satheesan (UDF): The Leader of the Opposition is defending his seat in Paravur, spearheading the UDF’s charge against alleged administrative fatigue.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar (NDA): Representing the BJP’s highest-stakes play in Nemom, the Union Minister is a pivotal figure in the NDA’s effort to establish a solid legislative footprint in the state.

High-Voltage Seats: Notable battles are also unfolding in Vattiyoorkavu, Thrissur, and Puthuppally, where legacy candidates like Chandy Oommen (UDF) face off against seasoned rivals.

Defining Issues of the 2026 Election

The campaign was defined by a mix of infrastructure ambitions, environmental anxieties, and social welfare debates:

Infrastructure vs. Environment: The controversy surrounding the SilverLine rail project (and its subsequent pivot to the Regional Rapid Transit System) remained a flashpoint for land acquisition and environmental sustainability concerns.

Governance & Scandals: The opposition aggressively targeted the government over lingering corruption allegations, including the Sabarimala gold row and the 2020 gold smuggling case.

Economic Pressures: Voters were vocal about fiscal stress, delayed welfare payments, and the “brain drain” of Kerala’s youth migrating abroad for better employment opportunities.

Social Dynamics: Religious sentiments and community-specific issues—particularly regarding the Ezhava and Nair votes—have played a significant role in the shifting alliances and micro-level campaigning.

As the first trends begin to emerge from the 140 constituencies, this winners list will serve as a definitive map of Kerala’s political future for the next five years.

The table will be updated as and when the results come:

NumberConstituencyDistrictCandidate NamePartyWinning margin
1VarkalaThiruvananthapuram
2AttingalThiruvananthapuram
3ChirayinkeezhuThiruvananthapuram
4VamanapuramThiruvananthapuram
5VattiyoorkavuThiruvananthapuram
6KazhakkoottamThiruvananthapuram
7NemomThiruvananthapuram
8AruvikkaraThiruvananthapuram
9ParassalaThiruvananthapuram
10KovalamThiruvananthapuram
11NeyyattinkaraThiruvananthapuram
12KattakkadaThiruvananthapuram
13ThiruvananthapuramThiruvananthapuram
14NedumangadThiruvananthapuram
15KarunagappallyKollam
16ChavaraKollam
17KunnathurKollam
18KottarakkaraKollam
19PathanapuramKollam
20PunalurKollam
21ChadayamangalamKollam
22KundaraKollam
23KollamKollam
24EravipuramKollam
25ChathannoorKollam
26AdoorPathanamthittaAdvocate C V SanthakumarINC
27KonniPathanamthitta
28AranmulaPathanamthitta
29RanniPathanamthitta
30ThiruvallaPathanamthitta
31AroorAlappuzhaAD ThomasINC
32CherthalaAlappuzha
33AlappuzhaAlappuzha
34AmbalappuzhaAlappuzha
35HaripadAlappuzha
36KayamkulamAlappuzha
37MavelikkaraAlappuzha
38ChengannurAlappuzha
39KuttanadAlappuzha
40PalaKottayam
41EttumanoorKottayam
42KottayamKottayam
43PuthuppallyKottayam
44ChanganasseryKottayamVinu Job KuzhimannilKerala Congress
45KanjirappallyKottayam
46VaikomKottayam
47KaduthuruthyKottayam
48PoonjarKottayam
49DevikulamIdukki
50UdumbancholaIdukki
51ThodupuzhaIdukki
52IdukkiIdukki
53PeerumadeIdukki
54PerumbavoorErnakulam
55AngamalyErnakulam
56AluvaErnakulam
57KalamasseryErnakulam
58ParavurErnakulam
59VypeenErnakulam
60KochiErnakulam
61ThrippunithuraErnakulam
62ErnakulamErnakulam
63ThrikkakaraErnakulam
64KunnathunadErnakulam
65PiravomErnakulam
66MuvattupuzhaErnakulam
67KothamangalamErnakulam
68KodungallurThrissur
69IrinjalakudaThrissur
70ChalakudyThrissur
71NattikaThrissur
72KaipamangalamThrissur
73GuruvayurThrissur
74ManalurThrissur
75OllurThrissur
76ThrissurThrissur
77ChelakkaraThrissur
78KunnamkulamThrissur
79WadakkancheryThrissur
80PuthukkadThrissur
81PattambiPalakkad
82ShoranurPalakkad
83OttapalamPalakkad
84KongadPalakkad
85MannarkkadPalakkad
86MalampuzhaPalakkad
87PalakkadPalakkad
88TarurPalakkad
89ChitturPalakkad
90NenmaraPalakkad
91AlathurPalakkadTM SasiCPM
92ThrithalaPalakkad
93TanurMalappuram
94TirurMalappuram
95KottakkalMalappuram
96ThavanurMalappuram
97PonnaniMalappuram
98PerinthalmannaMalappuram
99MankadaMalappuram
100MalappuramMalappuram
101VengaraMalappuram
102VallikkunnuMalappuram
103ParappanangadiMalappuram
104KondottyMalappuram
105EranadMalappuram
106NilamburMalappuram
107WandoorMalappuram
108KalikavuMalappuram
109KozhikodeNorth Kozhikode
110KozhikodeSouth Kozhikode
111BeyporeKozhikode
112KunnamangalamKozhikode
113BalusseryKozhikode
114ElathurKozhikode
115KoduvallyKozhikode
116ThiruvambadyKozhikode
117KuttiadiKozhikode
118NadapuramKozhikode
119PerambraKozhikode
120QuilandyKozhikode
121VadakaraKozhikode
122MananthavadyWayanad
123SulthanBatheryWayanad
124KalpettaWayanad
125TaliparambaKannur
126IrikkurKannur
127AzhikodeKannur
128KannurKannur
129DharmadamKannurPinarayi VijayanCPM
130ThalasseryKannur
131KuthuparambaKannur
132MattannurKannur
133PeravoorKannur
134PayyannurKannur
135KalliasseriKannur
136ManjeshwaramKasaragod
137KasaragodKasaragod
138UdumaKasaragod
139KanhangadKasaragod
140TrikaripurKasaragod