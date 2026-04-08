Kerala Election 2026 Voting, Results Date, Time, Voter Guide: Kerala will vote in a single phase for all 140 assembly seats on Thursday, April 9, with results declared on May 4. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on May 23.
While the primary contest remains a battle between the ruling LDF and the Congress-led UDF, the BJP is banking on key seats to disrupt the state’s traditional bipolar pattern and build inroads.
All three major fronts, LDF, UDF, and NDA, have centered their manifestos on welfare, youth unemployment, and infrastructure. Before the campaigning ended at 6 PM on Tuesday, the state witnessed a massive final show of strength as candidates held roadshows, rallies, and processions filled town centres, with party flags waving, drums beating, slogans rising, and groups of workers moving in an almost dance-like rhythm, creating a colourful and energetic atmosphere.
A total of 2.71 crore voters: 1.32 crore men, 1.39 crore women and 273 transgender persons, along with over 2.42 lakh overseas voters — are eligible to decide the fate of 883 candidates contesting for 140 seats, according to the Election Commission.
Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Constituency-Wise: Key battles
Dharmadam (Kannur)
In Dharmadam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (LDF) is seeking a third consecutive term against V.P. Abdul Rasheed (UDF) and K. Ranjith (NDA). Vijayan had won the seat in 2021 by a dominant margin of 50,123 votes over the Congress candidate.
Nemom (Thiruvananthapuram)
Nemom constituency will witness a tough triangular contest between incumbent Minister V Sivankutty (LDF) and BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar (NDA) and K.S. Sabarinadhan (UDF). In the 2021 election, Sivankutty reclaimed the seat for the Left by a margin of 3,949 votes over the BJP.
Palakkad
In the crucial Palakkad constituency, popular actor Ramesh Pisharody (UDF) is locked in a fierce triangular battle against S Pramila Devi (LDF) and Sobha Surendran (NDA). The 2021 election was won by UDF’s Shafi Parambil, who narrowly defeated the BJP’s “Metroman” E. Sreedharan by a margin of 3,859 votes.
Peravoor (Kannur)
Former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja “Teacher” (CPI-M) is pitied against sitting MLA Sunny Joseph (UDF) in the high-stakes battle. In 2021, Sunny Joseph narrowly retained the seat with a margin of 3,172 votes over the CPI(M) candidate.
Kazhakkoottam (Thiruvananthapuram)
Incumbent MLA Kadakampally Surendran (LDF) is defending his seat against T. Sarath Chandra Prasad (UDF) and former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan (NDA), following the 2021 election where Surendran won by a comfortable margin of 23,497 votes over the BJP.
Paravur (Ernakulam)
Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan (Congress/UDF) is defending his stronghold against E.T. Taison Master (LDF) and A.B. Jayaprakash (NDA). Satheesan secured a dominant victory with a margin of 21,301 votes during the 2021 election.
Puthuppally (Kottayam)
In Puthuppally, sitting MLA Chandy Oommen (UDF) is looking to retain his family’s decades-long stronghold against K.M. Radhakrishnan (LDF) and Raveendranath Vakathanam (NDA), following the 2023 by-election where he won by a record margin of 37,719 votes.
Manjeshwar
Sitting MLA A.K.M. Ashraf (UDF/IUML) is defending his seat against K. Surendran (NDA) and K.R. Jayananda (LDF), following the razor-thin 2021 result where Ashraf defeated Surendran by a mere 745 votes.
Campaign videos, targeted messages: How parties campaigned
The nearly month-long campaign witnessed top leaders from New Delhi — including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the NDA, alongside Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the UDF — flying to the state from New Delhi. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led from the front for the ruling LDF.
Besides the usual door-to-door canvassing and public meetings, candidates tried to connect with younger voters through influencers and podcasts, showing how election campaigns in the state are changing.
Kerala Elections 2026: Key issues that dominated the campaign
The Congress tried to build a narrative of an alleged understanding between the BJP and the CPI(M), while also accusing the LDF of having links with the SDPI. It raised issues of corruption and governance against the state government.
The LDF strongly, while rejecting these claims, instead focused on its development record. It highlighted infrastructure projects and welfare schemes, contrasting them with what it described as the failures of previous Congress-led governments.
The CPI(M) also attacked the Congress over the delay in constructing houses for victims of the 2024 Wayanad landslide and questioned how funds collected for rehabilitation were being used. The Congress retaliated by pointing to defections of several CPI(M) leaders, alleging internal divisions within the Left and accusing Chief Minister Vijayan of running the government in an “autocratic manner”.
The Sabarimala temple row returned to the spotlight after the Supreme Court sought the state’s stand on women’s entry. The BJP centred its campaign arounf the issue, and even promised that it would hand over related investigations into the Sabarimala gold loss case to the CBI and ensure action within a fixed time frame, if voted to power It also promised to make an AIIMS hospital operational in the state within two years.
Kerala Election 2026: Candidates & Key Contests140 seats · LDF vs UDF vs NDA · Full candidate list with searchable directory
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|Constituency
|LDF Candidate
|UDF Candidate
|NDA Candidate
|1
|Manjeshwaram
|K. R. Jayanandan
|A. K. M. Ashraf
|K. Surendran
|2
|Kasaragod
|Shanavas Padhoor
|Kallatra Mahin Haji
|M. L. Ashwini
|3
|Udma
|C. H. Kunhambu
|K. Neelakandan
|Manulal Meloth
|4
|Kanhangad
|Govindan Pallikkappil
|Shyji Ottapalli
|M. Balraj
|5
|Thrikaripur
|V. P. P. Mustafa
|Sandeep Varier
|Ravi Kulangara
|6
|Payyanur
|T. I. Madhusoodanan
|V. Kunjikrishnan
|A. P. Gangadharan
|7
|Kalliasseri
|M. Vijin
|Rajeevan Kappachery
|A. V. Anilkumar
|8
|Taliparamba
|P. K. Shyamala
|T. K. Govindan
|N. Haridas
|9
|Irikkur
|Mathew Kunnapally
|Sajeev Joseph
|Srinath Padmanabhan
|10
|Azhikode
|K. V. Sumesh
|Kareem Cheleri
|K. K. Vinod Kumar
|11
|Kannur
|Kadanappalli Ramachandran
|T. O. Mohanan
|C. Raghunath
|12
|Dharmadom
|Pinarayi Vijayan
|Abdul Rasheed
|K. Ranjith
|13
|Thalassery
|Karayi Rajan
|K. P. Saju
|O. Nidheesh
|14
|Kuthuparamba
|P. K. Praveen
|Jayanthi Rajan
|Shijilal
|15
|Mattanur
|V. K. Sanoj
|Chandran Thillenkeri
|Biju Elakkuzhi
|16
|Peravoor
|K. K. Shailaja
|Sunny Joseph
|Paily Vathiatt
|17
|Mananthavady
|O. R. Kelu
|Usha Vijayan
|P. Shyam Raj
|18
|Sulthan Bathery
|M. S. Viswanathan
|I. C. Balakrishnan
|A. S. Kavitha
|19
|Kalpetta
|P. K. Anil Kumar
|T. Siddique
|Prashanth Malavayal
|20
|Vatakara
|M. K. Bhaskaran
|K. K. Rema
|K. Dileep
|21
|Kuttiady
|K. P. Kunhammadkutty
|Parakkal Abdulla
|Ramadas Manaleri
|22
|Nadapuram
|P. Vasantham
|K. M. Abhijith
|C. P. Vipin Chandran
|23
|Koyilandy
|K. Dasan
|K. Praveen Kumar
|C. R. Praphul Krishnan
|24
|Perambra
|T. P. Ramakrishnan
|Fathima Thahiliya
|M. Mohanan Master
|25
|Balussery
|K. M. Sachin Dev
|V. T. Sooraj
|C. P. Sateeshan
|26
|Elathur
|A. K. Saseendran
|Vidya Balakrishnan
|T. Devadas
|27
|Kozhikode North
|Thottathil Ravindran
|K. Jayanth
|Navya Haridas
|28
|Kozhikode South
|Ahamed Devarkovil
|Faisal Babu
|T. Reneesh
|29
|Beypore
|P. A. Mohammed Riyas
|P. V. Anvar
|K. P. Prakash Babu
|30
|Kunnamangalam
|P. T. A. Rahim
|M. A. Razak Master
|V. K. Sajeevan
|31
|Koduvally
|Saleem Madavoor
|P. K. Firos
|Giri Pambanal
|32
|Thiruvambady
|Linto Joseph
|C. K. Kasim
|Sunny Thomas
|33
|Kondotty
|P. Jiji
|T. P. Ashrafali
|P. Subhramanyan
|34
|Eranad
|Shafeer Kizhisery
|P. K. Basheer
|N. Sreeprakash
|35
|Nilambur
|U. Sharafali
|Aryadan Shoukath
|Gireesh Mekkad
|36
|Wandoor
|K. K. Damodaran
|A. P. Anil Kumar
|E. P. Kumaradas
|37
|Manjeri
|M. Mustafa
|M. Rahmathulla
|Pathmasree M.
|38
|Perinthalmanna
|V. P. Muhammad Haneefa
|Najeeb Kanthapuram
|K. P. Baburaj
|39
|Mankada
|Kunnath Muhammed
|Manjalamkuzhi Ali
|Lijoy Paul
|40
|Malappuram
|T. Mujeeb
|P. K. Kunhalikutty
|Aswathy Gupthakumar
|41
|Vengara
|Muhammad Sabah
|K. M. Shaji
|Jayakrishnan V. N.
|42
|Vallikkunnu
|C. P. Musthafa
|T. V. Ibrahim
|M. Preman
|43
|Tirurangadi
|Ajit Koladi
|P. M. A. Sameer
|Riju C. Raghav
|44
|Tanur
|P. Mohammed Sameer
|P. K. Navas
|Deepa Puzhakkal
|45
|Tirur
|V. Abdurahiman
|Kurukkoli Moideen
|K. Narayanan
|46
|Kottakkal
|Preethi Konchath
|K. K. Abid Hussain
|Subrahmanian
|47
|Thavanur
|K. T. Jaleel
|V. S. Joy
|Ravi Thelath
|48
|Ponnani
|M. K. Sakeer
|K. P. Noushad
|E. Maneesh
|49
|Thrithala
|M. B. Rajesh
|V. T. Balram
|V. Unnikrishnan
|50
|Pattambi
|Muhammed Muhsin
|T. P. Shaji
|P. Manoj
|51
|Shornur
|P. Mammikutty
|P. Harigovindan
|Sanku T. Das
|52
|Ottapalam
|K. Premkumar
|P. K. Sasi
|Major Ravi
|53
|Kongad
|K. Shanthakumari
|K. A. Thulasi
|Renu Suresh
|54
|Mannarkkad
|Mansil Abubacker
|N. Samsudheen
|Issac Varghese
|55
|Malampuzha
|E. Prabhakaran
|A. Suresh
|C. Krishnakumar
|56
|Palakkad
|N. M. R. Rasakh
|Ramesh Pisharody
|Sobha Surendran
|57
|Tarur
|P. P. Sumod
|K. C. Subramanian
|Suresh Babu
|58
|Chittur
|V. Murugadas
|Sumesh Achuthan
|Pranesh Rajendran
|59
|Nenmara
|K. Preman
|A. Thankappan
|A. N. Anurag
|60
|Alathur
|T. M. Sasi
|K. N. Febin
|K. V. Prasanna
|61
|Chelakkara
|U. R. Pradeep
|Sivan Veettikkunnu
|K. Balakrishnan
|62
|Kunnamkulam
|A. C. Moideen
|P. T. Ajay Mohan
|Rijil K. R.
|63
|Guruvayur
|N. K. Akbar
|C. H. Rasheed
|B. Gopalakrishnan
|64
|Manalur
|C. Raveendranath
|T. N. Prathapan
|K. K. Aneesh Kumar
|65
|Wadakkanchery
|Xavier Chittilappilly
|Vyshak Narayanaswami
|T. S. Ullas Babu
|66
|Ollur
|K. Rajan
|Shaji Kodankandath
|Bijoy Thomas
|67
|Thrissur
|Alankode Leelakrishnan
|Rajan Pallan
|Padmaja Venugopal
|68
|Nattika
|Geetha Gopi
|Sunil Lalur
|C. C. Mukundan
|69
|Kaipamangalam
|K. K. Valsaraj
|T. M. Nazar
|Athulya Ghosh
|70
|Irinjalakuda
|R. Bindu
|Thomas Unniyadan
|Santhosh Cherkalam
|71
|Puthukkad
|K. K. Ramachandran
|K. M. Babu Raj
|A. Nagesh
|72
|Chalakudy
|Biju Chirayath
|T. J. Saneesh Kumar
|Charly Paul
|73
|Kodungallur
|V. R. Sunil
|O. J. Janeesh
|Varghese George
|74
|Perumbavoor
|Basil Paul
|Manoj Moothedan
|Jibi Pathickal
|75
|Angamaly
|Saju Paul
|Roji M. John
|Promy Kuriakose
|76
|Aluva
|A. M. Ariff
|Anwar Sadath
|M. A. Brahmaraj
|77
|Kalamassery
|P. Rajeeve
|V. E. Abdul Gafoor
|M. P. Binu
|78
|Paravur
|E. T. Taison
|V. D. Satheesan
|Vathsala Prasanna
|79
|Vypin
|M. B. Shaini
|Tony Chammany
|Anitha Thomas
|80
|Kochi
|K. J. Maxi
|Mohammad Shiyas
|Xavier Joolappan
|81
|Thrippunithura
|K. N. Unnikrishnan
|Deepak Joy
|Anjali Nair
|82
|Ernakulam
|Sabu George
|T. J. Vinod
|P. R. Shivashankaran
|83
|Thrikkakara
|Pushpa Das
|Uma Thomas
|Akhil Marar
|84
|Kunnathunad
|P. V. Srinijin
|V. P. Sajeendran
|Babu Divakaran
|85
|Piravom
|Sabu K. Jacob
|Anoop Jacob
|Jibi Abraham
|86
|Muvattupuzha
|N. Arun
|Mathew Kuzhalnadan
|Sunny Kadoothazhe
|87
|Kothamangalam
|Antony John
|Shibu Thekkumpuram
|Aji Narayanan
|88
|Devikulam
|A. Raja
|F. Raja
|S. Rajendran
|89
|Udumbanchola
|K. K. Jayachandran
|Senapathy Venu
|Sangeetha Viswanathan
|90
|Thodupuzha
|Cyriac Chazhikaadan
|Apu John Joseph
|Roy A. Varikkadu
|91
|Idukki
|Roshy Augustine
|Roy K. Paulose
|Pratheesh Prabha
|92
|Peerumade
|K. Salim Kumar
|Cyriac Thomas
|V. Ratheesh
|93
|Pala
|Jose K. Mani
|Mani C. Kappan
|Shone George
|94
|Kaduthuruthy
|Nirmala Jimmy
|Mons Joseph
|Suresh Ettikunnel
|95
|Vaikom
|P. Pradeep
|K. Binimon
|K. Ajith
|96
|Ettumanoor
|V. N. Vasavan
|Nattakom Suresh
|Athira D. Nair
|97
|Kottayam
|K. Anilkumar
|Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan
|P. Anilkumar
|98
|Puthuppally
|K. M. Radhakrishnan
|Chandy Oommen
|Ravindranath Vakathanam
|99
|Changanassery
|Job Michael
|Vinu Job
|B. Radhakrishna Menon
|100
|Kanjirappally
|N. Jayaraj
|Rony K Baby
|George Kurian
|101
|Poonjar
|Sebastian Kulathunkal
|Sebastian M. J.
|P. C. George
|102
|Aroor
|Daleema
|Shanimol Usman
|P. S. Jyothis
|103
|Cherthala
|P. Prasad
|K. R. Rajendra Prasad
|T. P. Anantharaj
|104
|Alappuzha
|P. P. Chitharanjan
|A. D. Thomas
|M. J. Job
|105
|Ambalappuzha
|H. Salam
|G. Sudhakaran
|Arun Anirudhan
|106
|Kuttanad
|Thomas K. Thomas
|Reji Cheriyan
|Santhosh Santhy
|107
|Haripad
|T. T. Jismon
|Ramesh Chennithala
|Sandeep Vachaspati
|108
|Kayamkulam
|U. Prathibha
|M. Liju
|Thambi Mettuthara
|109
|Mavelikara
|M. S. Arun Kumar
|Muthara Raj
|Ajimon
|110
|Chengannur
|Saji Cherian
|Eby Kuriakose
|M. V. Gopakumar
|111
|Thiruvalla
|Mathew T. Thomas
|Varghese Mammen
|Anoop Antony
|112
|Ranni
|Pramod Narayanan
|Pazhakulam Madhu
|Thomas K. Samuel
|113
|Aranmula
|Veena George
|Abin Varkey
|Kummanam Rajasekharan
|114
|Konni
|K. U. Jenish Kumar
|Satheesh Kochuparambil
|T. P. Sundareshan
|115
|Adoor
|Praji Sashidharan
|Santhakumar
|Pandalam Prathapan
|116
|Karunagappally
|M. S. Thara
|C. R. Mahesh
|V. S. Jithin Dev
|117
|Chavara
|Sujith Vijayanpillai
|Shibu Baby John
|K. R. Rajesh
|118
|Kunnathur
|Kovoor Kunjumon
|Ullas Kovoor
|Raji Prasad
|119
|Kottarakkara
|K. N. Balagopal
|P. Aisha Potty
|R. Reshmi
|120
|Pathanapuram
|K. B. Ganesh Kumar
|Jyothikumar
|Anil Kumar S.
|121
|Punalur
|C. Ajaya Prasad
|Noushad Yunus
|B. Raghunathan
|122
|Chadayamangalam
|J. Chinchu Rani
|M. M. Nazeer
|R. S. Arun Raj
|123
|Kundara
|S. L. Sajikumar
|P. C. Vishnunadh
|Robin Radhakrishnan
|124
|Kollam
|S. Jayamohan
|Bindhu Krishna
|N. Prathap Kumar
|125
|Eravipuram
|M. Noushad
|Vishnu Mohan
|Saji D. Anand
|126
|Chathannoor
|R. Rajendran
|Sooraj Ravi
|B. B. Gopakumar
|127
|Varkala
|V. Joy
|Varkala Kahar
|S. Smitha
|128
|Attingal
|O. S. Ambika
|Santhosh Bhadran
|P. Sudheer
|129
|Chirayinkeezhu
|Manoj Idamana
|Ramya Haridas
|B. S. Anoop
|130
|Nedumangad
|G. R. Anil
|Meenankal Kumar
|Yuvaraj Gokul
|131
|Vamanapuram
|D. K. Murali
|Sudheersha Palode
|Venu Karanavar
|132
|Kazhakkoottam
|Kadakampally Surendran
|Sarathchandra Prasad
|V. Muraleedharan
|133
|Vattiyoorkavu
|V. K. Prasanth
|K. Muraleedharan
|R. Sreelekha
|134
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Sudheer Karamana
|C. P. John
|Karamana Jayan
|135
|Nemom
|V. Sivankutty
|K. S. Sabarinadhan
|Rajeev Chandrasekhar
|136
|Aruvikkara
|G. Steephen
|V. S. Sivakumar
|Vivek Gopan
|137
|Parassala
|C. K. Hareendran
|Neyyattinkara Sanal
|Gireesh Neyyar
|138
|Kattakkada
|I. B. Sathish
|M. R. Baiju
|P. K. Krishnadas
|139
|Kovalam
|Bhagat Rufus
|M. Vincent
|T. N. Suresh
|140
|Neyyattinkara
|K. Ancelan
|N. Sakthan
|S. Rajasekharan Nair
Kerala Assembly Elections – Frequently asked questions:
When is election day in Kerala?
Kerala will be voting in single phase on April 9, 2026.
When will Kerala results be announced?
The results for all Kerala constituencies will be announced on May 4, 2026
What are the polling hours?
Voting typically begins at 7:00 AM and concludes at 6:00 PM. Anyone standing in the queue by 6:00 PM will be allowed to cast their vote.
Is it a public holiday?
Yes. The Kerala Government has declared April 9, 2026, as a paid holiday for all government offices, educational institutions, and commercial establishments to ensure everyone can vote.
Can I vote without a physical Voter ID (EPIC) card?
Yes, provided your name is in the official Electoral Roll. If you don’t have your physical card, you can use any of the following 12 alternative photo IDs:
Aadhaar Card
PAN Card
Driving License
Indian Passport
Pension Document (with photo)
Passbook with photo (issued by Bank/Post Office)
MNREGA Job Card
Health Insurance Smart Card (issued by Ministry of Labour)
Service ID Cards (Central/State/PSU)
Official Identity Cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs
Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR
Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card
I have a Voter ID, but my name is not on the list. Can I vote?