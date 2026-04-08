Kerala Election 2026 Voting, Results Date, Time, Voter Guide: Kerala will vote in a single phase for all 140 assembly seats on Thursday, April 9, with results declared on May 4. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on May 23.

While the primary contest remains a battle between the ruling LDF and the Congress-led UDF, the BJP is banking on key seats to disrupt the state’s traditional bipolar pattern and build inroads.

All three major fronts, LDF, UDF, and NDA, have centered their manifestos on welfare, youth unemployment, and infrastructure. Before the campaigning ended at 6 PM on Tuesday, the state witnessed a massive final show of strength as candidates held roadshows, rallies, and processions filled town centres, with party flags waving, drums beating, slogans rising, and groups of workers moving in an almost dance-like rhythm, creating a colourful and energetic atmosphere.

A total of 2.71 crore voters: 1.32 crore men, 1.39 crore women and 273 transgender persons, along with over 2.42 lakh overseas voters — are eligible to decide the fate of 883 candidates contesting for 140 seats, according to the Election Commission.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Constituency-Wise: Key battles

Dharmadam (Kannur)

In Dharmadam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (LDF) is seeking a third consecutive term against V.P. Abdul Rasheed (UDF) and K. Ranjith (NDA). Vijayan had won the seat in 2021 by a dominant margin of 50,123 votes over the Congress candidate.

Nemom (Thiruvananthapuram)

Nemom constituency will witness a tough triangular contest between incumbent Minister V Sivankutty (LDF) and BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar (NDA) and K.S. Sabarinadhan (UDF). In the 2021 election, Sivankutty reclaimed the seat for the Left by a margin of 3,949 votes over the BJP.

Palakkad

In the crucial Palakkad constituency, popular actor Ramesh Pisharody (UDF) is locked in a fierce triangular battle against S Pramila Devi (LDF) and Sobha Surendran (NDA). The 2021 election was won by UDF’s Shafi Parambil, who narrowly defeated the BJP’s “Metroman” E. Sreedharan by a margin of 3,859 votes.

Peravoor (Kannur)

Former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja “Teacher” (CPI-M) is pitied against sitting MLA Sunny Joseph (UDF) in the high-stakes battle. In 2021, Sunny Joseph narrowly retained the seat with a margin of 3,172 votes over the CPI(M) candidate.

Kazhakkoottam (Thiruvananthapuram)

Incumbent MLA Kadakampally Surendran (LDF) is defending his seat against T. Sarath Chandra Prasad (UDF) and former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan (NDA), following the 2021 election where Surendran won by a comfortable margin of 23,497 votes over the BJP.

Paravur (Ernakulam)

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan (Congress/UDF) is defending his stronghold against E.T. Taison Master (LDF) and A.B. Jayaprakash (NDA). Satheesan secured a dominant victory with a margin of 21,301 votes during the 2021 election.

Puthuppally (Kottayam)

In Puthuppally, sitting MLA Chandy Oommen (UDF) is looking to retain his family’s decades-long stronghold against K.M. Radhakrishnan (LDF) and Raveendranath Vakathanam (NDA), following the 2023 by-election where he won by a record margin of 37,719 votes.

Manjeshwar

Sitting MLA A.K.M. Ashraf (UDF/IUML) is defending his seat against K. Surendran (NDA) and K.R. Jayananda (LDF), following the razor-thin 2021 result where Ashraf defeated Surendran by a mere 745 votes.

Campaign videos, targeted messages: How parties campaigned

The nearly month-long campaign witnessed top leaders from New Delhi — including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the NDA, alongside Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the UDF — flying to the state from New Delhi. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led from the front for the ruling LDF.

Besides the usual door-to-door canvassing and public meetings, candidates tried to connect with younger voters through influencers and podcasts, showing how election campaigns in the state are changing.

Kerala Elections 2026: Key issues that dominated the campaign

The Congress tried to build a narrative of an alleged understanding between the BJP and the CPI(M), while also accusing the LDF of having links with the SDPI. It raised issues of corruption and governance against the state government.

The LDF strongly, while rejecting these claims, instead focused on its development record. It highlighted infrastructure projects and welfare schemes, contrasting them with what it described as the failures of previous Congress-led governments.

The CPI(M) also attacked the Congress over the delay in constructing houses for victims of the 2024 Wayanad landslide and questioned how funds collected for rehabilitation were being used. The Congress retaliated by pointing to defections of several CPI(M) leaders, alleging internal divisions within the Left and accusing Chief Minister Vijayan of running the government in an “autocratic manner”.

The Sabarimala temple row returned to the spotlight after the Supreme Court sought the state’s stand on women’s entry. The BJP centred its campaign arounf the issue, and even promised that it would hand over related investigations into the Sabarimala gold loss case to the CBI and ensure action within a fixed time frame, if voted to power It also promised to make an AIIMS hospital operational in the state within two years.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

Kerala Election 2026: Candidates & Key Contests

140 seats · LDF vs UDF vs NDA · Full candidate list with searchable directory
140 Total Seats
3 Major Alliances
420+ Candidates Filed
The Three-Way Battle for Kerala LDF (led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan) seeks a rare second consecutive term. UDF (led by V. D. Satheesan) aims to return to power. NDA (led by K. Surendran) is fielding high-profile national figures including Rajeev Chandrasekhar at Nemom to break into Kerala’s binary political landscape.
LDF Left Democratic Front — CPI(M) led | CM candidate: Pinarayi Vijayan
UDF United Democratic Front — INC led | Leader: V. D. Satheesan
NDA National Democratic Alliance — BJP led | State chief: K. Surendran
Constituency
LDF
UDF
NDA
DharmadomCM Seat
Pinarayi Vijayan
Abdul Rasheed
K. Ranjith
NemomHot Seat
V. Sivankutty
K. S. Sabarinadhan
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
ParavurHot Seat
E. T. Taison
V. D. Satheesan
Vathsala Prasanna
ManjeshwaramHot Seat
K. R. Jayanandan
A. K. M. Ashraf
K. Surendran
PalakkadHot Seat
N. M. R. Rasakh
Ramesh Pisharody
Sobha Surendran
Vattiyoorkavu
V. K. Prasanth
K. Muraleedharan
R. Sreelekha
Peravoor
K. K. Shailaja
Sunny Joseph
Paily Vathiatt
Haripad
T. T. Jismon
Ramesh Chennithala
Sandeep Vachaspati
Aranmula
Veena George
Abin Varkey
Kummanam Rajasekharan
Puthuppally
K. M. Radhakrishnan
Chandy Oommen
Ravindranath Vakathanam
Kazhakkoottam
Kadakampally Surendran
Sarathchandra Prasad
V. Muraleedharan
Ottapalam
K. Premkumar
P. K. Sasi
Major Ravi
LDF Candidate
UDF Candidate
NDA Candidate
Type a constituency (e.g. Thrissur) or candidate name to filter results
Filter:
# Constituency LDF Candidate UDF Candidate NDA Candidate
1ManjeshwaramK. R. JayanandanA. K. M. AshrafK. Surendran
2KasaragodShanavas PadhoorKallatra Mahin HajiM. L. Ashwini
3UdmaC. H. KunhambuK. NeelakandanManulal Meloth
4KanhangadGovindan PallikkappilShyji OttapalliM. Balraj
5ThrikaripurV. P. P. MustafaSandeep VarierRavi Kulangara
6PayyanurT. I. MadhusoodananV. KunjikrishnanA. P. Gangadharan
7KalliasseriM. VijinRajeevan KappacheryA. V. Anilkumar
8TaliparambaP. K. ShyamalaT. K. GovindanN. Haridas
9IrikkurMathew KunnapallySajeev JosephSrinath Padmanabhan
10AzhikodeK. V. SumeshKareem CheleriK. K. Vinod Kumar
11KannurKadanappalli RamachandranT. O. MohananC. Raghunath
12DharmadomPinarayi VijayanAbdul RasheedK. Ranjith
13ThalasseryKarayi RajanK. P. SajuO. Nidheesh
14KuthuparambaP. K. PraveenJayanthi RajanShijilal
15MattanurV. K. SanojChandran ThillenkeriBiju Elakkuzhi
16PeravoorK. K. ShailajaSunny JosephPaily Vathiatt
17MananthavadyO. R. KeluUsha VijayanP. Shyam Raj
18Sulthan BatheryM. S. ViswanathanI. C. BalakrishnanA. S. Kavitha
19KalpettaP. K. Anil KumarT. SiddiquePrashanth Malavayal
20VatakaraM. K. BhaskaranK. K. RemaK. Dileep
21KuttiadyK. P. KunhammadkuttyParakkal AbdullaRamadas Manaleri
22NadapuramP. VasanthamK. M. AbhijithC. P. Vipin Chandran
23KoyilandyK. DasanK. Praveen KumarC. R. Praphul Krishnan
24PerambraT. P. RamakrishnanFathima ThahiliyaM. Mohanan Master
25BalusseryK. M. Sachin DevV. T. SoorajC. P. Sateeshan
26ElathurA. K. SaseendranVidya BalakrishnanT. Devadas
27Kozhikode NorthThottathil RavindranK. JayanthNavya Haridas
28Kozhikode SouthAhamed DevarkovilFaisal BabuT. Reneesh
29BeyporeP. A. Mohammed RiyasP. V. AnvarK. P. Prakash Babu
30KunnamangalamP. T. A. RahimM. A. Razak MasterV. K. Sajeevan
31KoduvallySaleem MadavoorP. K. FirosGiri Pambanal
32ThiruvambadyLinto JosephC. K. KasimSunny Thomas
33KondottyP. JijiT. P. AshrafaliP. Subhramanyan
34EranadShafeer KizhiseryP. K. BasheerN. Sreeprakash
35NilamburU. SharafaliAryadan ShoukathGireesh Mekkad
36WandoorK. K. DamodaranA. P. Anil KumarE. P. Kumaradas
37ManjeriM. MustafaM. RahmathullaPathmasree M.
38PerinthalmannaV. P. Muhammad HaneefaNajeeb KanthapuramK. P. Baburaj
39MankadaKunnath MuhammedManjalamkuzhi AliLijoy Paul
40MalappuramT. MujeebP. K. KunhalikuttyAswathy Gupthakumar
41VengaraMuhammad SabahK. M. ShajiJayakrishnan V. N.
42VallikkunnuC. P. MusthafaT. V. IbrahimM. Preman
43TirurangadiAjit KoladiP. M. A. SameerRiju C. Raghav
44TanurP. Mohammed SameerP. K. NavasDeepa Puzhakkal
45TirurV. AbdurahimanKurukkoli MoideenK. Narayanan
46KottakkalPreethi KonchathK. K. Abid HussainSubrahmanian
47ThavanurK. T. JaleelV. S. JoyRavi Thelath
48PonnaniM. K. SakeerK. P. NoushadE. Maneesh
49ThrithalaM. B. RajeshV. T. BalramV. Unnikrishnan
50PattambiMuhammed MuhsinT. P. ShajiP. Manoj
51ShornurP. MammikuttyP. HarigovindanSanku T. Das
52OttapalamK. PremkumarP. K. SasiMajor Ravi
53KongadK. ShanthakumariK. A. ThulasiRenu Suresh
54MannarkkadMansil AbubackerN. SamsudheenIssac Varghese
55MalampuzhaE. PrabhakaranA. SureshC. Krishnakumar
56PalakkadN. M. R. RasakhRamesh PisharodySobha Surendran
57TarurP. P. SumodK. C. SubramanianSuresh Babu
58ChitturV. MurugadasSumesh AchuthanPranesh Rajendran
59NenmaraK. PremanA. ThankappanA. N. Anurag
60AlathurT. M. SasiK. N. FebinK. V. Prasanna
61ChelakkaraU. R. PradeepSivan VeettikkunnuK. Balakrishnan
62KunnamkulamA. C. MoideenP. T. Ajay MohanRijil K. R.
63GuruvayurN. K. AkbarC. H. RasheedB. Gopalakrishnan
64ManalurC. RaveendranathT. N. PrathapanK. K. Aneesh Kumar
65WadakkancheryXavier ChittilappillyVyshak NarayanaswamiT. S. Ullas Babu
66OllurK. RajanShaji KodankandathBijoy Thomas
67ThrissurAlankode LeelakrishnanRajan PallanPadmaja Venugopal
68NattikaGeetha GopiSunil LalurC. C. Mukundan
69KaipamangalamK. K. ValsarajT. M. NazarAthulya Ghosh
70IrinjalakudaR. BinduThomas UnniyadanSanthosh Cherkalam
71PuthukkadK. K. RamachandranK. M. Babu RajA. Nagesh
72ChalakudyBiju ChirayathT. J. Saneesh KumarCharly Paul
73KodungallurV. R. SunilO. J. JaneeshVarghese George
74PerumbavoorBasil PaulManoj MoothedanJibi Pathickal
75AngamalySaju PaulRoji M. JohnPromy Kuriakose
76AluvaA. M. AriffAnwar SadathM. A. Brahmaraj
77KalamasseryP. RajeeveV. E. Abdul GafoorM. P. Binu
78ParavurE. T. TaisonV. D. SatheesanVathsala Prasanna
79VypinM. B. ShainiTony ChammanyAnitha Thomas
80KochiK. J. MaxiMohammad ShiyasXavier Joolappan
81ThrippunithuraK. N. UnnikrishnanDeepak JoyAnjali Nair
82ErnakulamSabu GeorgeT. J. VinodP. R. Shivashankaran
83ThrikkakaraPushpa DasUma ThomasAkhil Marar
84KunnathunadP. V. SrinijinV. P. SajeendranBabu Divakaran
85PiravomSabu K. JacobAnoop JacobJibi Abraham
86MuvattupuzhaN. ArunMathew KuzhalnadanSunny Kadoothazhe
87KothamangalamAntony JohnShibu ThekkumpuramAji Narayanan
88DevikulamA. RajaF. RajaS. Rajendran
89UdumbancholaK. K. JayachandranSenapathy VenuSangeetha Viswanathan
90ThodupuzhaCyriac ChazhikaadanApu John JosephRoy A. Varikkadu
91IdukkiRoshy AugustineRoy K. PaulosePratheesh Prabha
92PeerumadeK. Salim KumarCyriac ThomasV. Ratheesh
93PalaJose K. ManiMani C. KappanShone George
94KaduthuruthyNirmala JimmyMons JosephSuresh Ettikunnel
95VaikomP. PradeepK. BinimonK. Ajith
96EttumanoorV. N. VasavanNattakom SureshAthira D. Nair
97KottayamK. AnilkumarThiruvanchoor RadhakrishnanP. Anilkumar
98PuthuppallyK. M. RadhakrishnanChandy OommenRavindranath Vakathanam
99ChanganasseryJob MichaelVinu JobB. Radhakrishna Menon
100KanjirappallyN. JayarajRony K BabyGeorge Kurian
101PoonjarSebastian KulathunkalSebastian M. J.P. C. George
102AroorDaleemaShanimol UsmanP. S. Jyothis
103CherthalaP. PrasadK. R. Rajendra PrasadT. P. Anantharaj
104AlappuzhaP. P. ChitharanjanA. D. ThomasM. J. Job
105AmbalappuzhaH. SalamG. SudhakaranArun Anirudhan
106KuttanadThomas K. ThomasReji CheriyanSanthosh Santhy
107HaripadT. T. JismonRamesh ChennithalaSandeep Vachaspati
108KayamkulamU. PrathibhaM. LijuThambi Mettuthara
109MavelikaraM. S. Arun KumarMuthara RajAjimon
110ChengannurSaji CherianEby KuriakoseM. V. Gopakumar
111ThiruvallaMathew T. ThomasVarghese MammenAnoop Antony
112RanniPramod NarayananPazhakulam MadhuThomas K. Samuel
113AranmulaVeena GeorgeAbin VarkeyKummanam Rajasekharan
114KonniK. U. Jenish KumarSatheesh KochuparambilT. P. Sundareshan
115AdoorPraji SashidharanSanthakumarPandalam Prathapan
116KarunagappallyM. S. TharaC. R. MaheshV. S. Jithin Dev
117ChavaraSujith VijayanpillaiShibu Baby JohnK. R. Rajesh
118KunnathurKovoor KunjumonUllas KovoorRaji Prasad
119KottarakkaraK. N. BalagopalP. Aisha PottyR. Reshmi
120PathanapuramK. B. Ganesh KumarJyothikumarAnil Kumar S.
121PunalurC. Ajaya PrasadNoushad YunusB. Raghunathan
122ChadayamangalamJ. Chinchu RaniM. M. NazeerR. S. Arun Raj
123KundaraS. L. SajikumarP. C. VishnunadhRobin Radhakrishnan
124KollamS. JayamohanBindhu KrishnaN. Prathap Kumar
125EravipuramM. NoushadVishnu MohanSaji D. Anand
126ChathannoorR. RajendranSooraj RaviB. B. Gopakumar
127VarkalaV. JoyVarkala KaharS. Smitha
128AttingalO. S. AmbikaSanthosh BhadranP. Sudheer
129ChirayinkeezhuManoj IdamanaRamya HaridasB. S. Anoop
130NedumangadG. R. AnilMeenankal KumarYuvaraj Gokul
131VamanapuramD. K. MuraliSudheersha PalodeVenu Karanavar
132KazhakkoottamKadakampally SurendranSarathchandra PrasadV. Muraleedharan
133VattiyoorkavuV. K. PrasanthK. MuraleedharanR. Sreelekha
134ThiruvananthapuramSudheer KaramanaC. P. JohnKaramana Jayan
135NemomV. SivankuttyK. S. SabarinadhanRajeev Chandrasekhar
136AruvikkaraG. SteephenV. S. SivakumarVivek Gopan
137ParassalaC. K. HareendranNeyyattinkara SanalGireesh Neyyar
138KattakkadaI. B. SathishM. R. BaijuP. K. Krishnadas
139KovalamBhagat RufusM. VincentT. N. Suresh
140NeyyattinkaraK. AncelanN. SakthanS. Rajasekharan Nair
LDF
UDF
NDA
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Source: Election Commission of India · entri.app · Candidate lists as released by LDF, UDF, and NDA ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections 2026
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Kerala Assembly Elections – Frequently asked questions:

When is election day in Kerala?

Kerala will be voting in single phase on April 9, 2026.

When will Kerala results be announced?

The results for all Kerala constituencies will be announced on May 4, 2026

What are the polling hours?
Voting typically begins at 7:00 AM and concludes at 6:00 PM. Anyone standing in the queue by 6:00 PM will be allowed to cast their vote.

Is it a public holiday?
Yes. The Kerala Government has declared April 9, 2026, as a paid holiday for all government offices, educational institutions, and commercial establishments to ensure everyone can vote.

Can I vote without a physical Voter ID (EPIC) card?

Yes, provided your name is in the official Electoral Roll. If you don’t have your physical card, you can use any of the following 12 alternative photo IDs:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Driving License

Indian Passport

Pension Document (with photo)

Passbook with photo (issued by Bank/Post Office)

MNREGA Job Card

Health Insurance Smart Card (issued by Ministry of Labour)

Service ID Cards (Central/State/PSU)

Official Identity Cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card

I have a Voter ID, but my name is not on the list. Can I vote?