Kerala Election 2026 Voting, Results Date, Time, Voter Guide: Kerala will vote in a single phase for all 140 assembly seats on Thursday, April 9, with results declared on May 4. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on May 23.

While the primary contest remains a battle between the ruling LDF and the Congress-led UDF, the BJP is banking on key seats to disrupt the state’s traditional bipolar pattern and build inroads.

All three major fronts, LDF, UDF, and NDA, have centered their manifestos on welfare, youth unemployment, and infrastructure. Before the campaigning ended at 6 PM on Tuesday, the state witnessed a massive final show of strength as candidates held roadshows, rallies, and processions filled town centres, with party flags waving, drums beating, slogans rising, and groups of workers moving in an almost dance-like rhythm, creating a colourful and energetic atmosphere.

A total of 2.71 crore voters: 1.32 crore men, 1.39 crore women and 273 transgender persons, along with over 2.42 lakh overseas voters — are eligible to decide the fate of 883 candidates contesting for 140 seats, according to the Election Commission.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Constituency-Wise: Key battles

Dharmadam (Kannur)

In Dharmadam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (LDF) is seeking a third consecutive term against V.P. Abdul Rasheed (UDF) and K. Ranjith (NDA). Vijayan had won the seat in 2021 by a dominant margin of 50,123 votes over the Congress candidate.

Nemom (Thiruvananthapuram)

Nemom constituency will witness a tough triangular contest between incumbent Minister V Sivankutty (LDF) and BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar (NDA) and K.S. Sabarinadhan (UDF). In the 2021 election, Sivankutty reclaimed the seat for the Left by a margin of 3,949 votes over the BJP.

Palakkad

In the crucial Palakkad constituency, popular actor Ramesh Pisharody (UDF) is locked in a fierce triangular battle against S Pramila Devi (LDF) and Sobha Surendran (NDA). The 2021 election was won by UDF’s Shafi Parambil, who narrowly defeated the BJP’s “Metroman” E. Sreedharan by a margin of 3,859 votes.

Peravoor (Kannur)

Former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja “Teacher” (CPI-M) is pitied against sitting MLA Sunny Joseph (UDF) in the high-stakes battle. In 2021, Sunny Joseph narrowly retained the seat with a margin of 3,172 votes over the CPI(M) candidate.

Kazhakkoottam (Thiruvananthapuram)

Incumbent MLA Kadakampally Surendran (LDF) is defending his seat against T. Sarath Chandra Prasad (UDF) and former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan (NDA), following the 2021 election where Surendran won by a comfortable margin of 23,497 votes over the BJP.

Paravur (Ernakulam)

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan (Congress/UDF) is defending his stronghold against E.T. Taison Master (LDF) and A.B. Jayaprakash (NDA). Satheesan secured a dominant victory with a margin of 21,301 votes during the 2021 election.

Puthuppally (Kottayam)

In Puthuppally, sitting MLA Chandy Oommen (UDF) is looking to retain his family’s decades-long stronghold against K.M. Radhakrishnan (LDF) and Raveendranath Vakathanam (NDA), following the 2023 by-election where he won by a record margin of 37,719 votes.

Manjeshwar

Sitting MLA A.K.M. Ashraf (UDF/IUML) is defending his seat against K. Surendran (NDA) and K.R. Jayananda (LDF), following the razor-thin 2021 result where Ashraf defeated Surendran by a mere 745 votes.

Campaign videos, targeted messages: How parties campaigned

The nearly month-long campaign witnessed top leaders from New Delhi — including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the NDA, alongside Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the UDF — flying to the state from New Delhi. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led from the front for the ruling LDF.

Besides the usual door-to-door canvassing and public meetings, candidates tried to connect with younger voters through influencers and podcasts, showing how election campaigns in the state are changing.

Kerala Elections 2026: Key issues that dominated the campaign

The Congress tried to build a narrative of an alleged understanding between the BJP and the CPI(M), while also accusing the LDF of having links with the SDPI. It raised issues of corruption and governance against the state government.

The LDF strongly, while rejecting these claims, instead focused on its development record. It highlighted infrastructure projects and welfare schemes, contrasting them with what it described as the failures of previous Congress-led governments.

The CPI(M) also attacked the Congress over the delay in constructing houses for victims of the 2024 Wayanad landslide and questioned how funds collected for rehabilitation were being used. The Congress retaliated by pointing to defections of several CPI(M) leaders, alleging internal divisions within the Left and accusing Chief Minister Vijayan of running the government in an “autocratic manner”.

The Sabarimala temple row returned to the spotlight after the Supreme Court sought the state’s stand on women’s entry. The BJP centred its campaign arounf the issue, and even promised that it would hand over related investigations into the Sabarimala gold loss case to the CBI and ensure action within a fixed time frame, if voted to power It also promised to make an AIIMS hospital operational in the state within two years.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Kerala Election 2026: Candidates & Key Contests 140 seats · LDF vs UDF vs NDA · Full candidate list with searchable directory Key Contests All 140 Candidates 140 Total Seats 3 Major Alliances 420+ Candidates Filed The Three-Way Battle for Kerala LDF (led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan) seeks a rare second consecutive term. UDF (led by V. D. Satheesan) aims to return to power. NDA (led by K. Surendran) is fielding high-profile national figures including Rajeev Chandrasekhar at Nemom to break into Kerala’s binary political landscape. LDF Left Democratic Front — CPI(M) led | CM candidate: Pinarayi Vijayan UDF United Democratic Front — INC led | Leader: V. D. Satheesan NDA National Democratic Alliance — BJP led | State chief: K. Surendran Constituency LDF UDF NDA Dharmadom CM Seat Pinarayi Vijayan Abdul Rasheed K. Ranjith Nemom Hot Seat V. Sivankutty K. S. Sabarinadhan Rajeev Chandrasekhar Paravur Hot Seat E. T. Taison V. D. Satheesan Vathsala Prasanna Manjeshwaram Hot Seat K. R. Jayanandan A. K. M. Ashraf K. Surendran Palakkad Hot Seat N. M. R. Rasakh Ramesh Pisharody Sobha Surendran Vattiyoorkavu V. K. Prasanth K. Muraleedharan R. Sreelekha Peravoor K. K. Shailaja Sunny Joseph Paily Vathiatt Haripad T. T. Jismon Ramesh Chennithala Sandeep Vachaspati Aranmula Veena George Abin Varkey Kummanam Rajasekharan Puthuppally K. M. Radhakrishnan Chandy Oommen Ravindranath Vakathanam Kazhakkoottam Kadakampally Surendran Sarathchandra Prasad V. Muraleedharan Ottapalam K. Premkumar P. K. Sasi Major Ravi LDF Candidate UDF Candidate NDA Candidate Type a constituency (e.g. Thrissur) or candidate name to filter results Filter: LDF UDF NDA All # Constituency LDF Candidate UDF Candidate NDA Candidate 1 Manjeshwaram K. R. Jayanandan A. K. M. Ashraf K. Surendran 2 Kasaragod Shanavas Padhoor Kallatra Mahin Haji M. L. Ashwini 3 Udma C. H. Kunhambu K. Neelakandan Manulal Meloth 4 Kanhangad Govindan Pallikkappil Shyji Ottapalli M. Balraj 5 Thrikaripur V. P. P. Mustafa Sandeep Varier Ravi Kulangara 6 Payyanur T. I. Madhusoodanan V. Kunjikrishnan A. P. Gangadharan 7 Kalliasseri M. Vijin Rajeevan Kappachery A. V. Anilkumar 8 Taliparamba P. K. Shyamala T. K. Govindan N. Haridas 9 Irikkur Mathew Kunnapally Sajeev Joseph Srinath Padmanabhan 10 Azhikode K. V. Sumesh Kareem Cheleri K. K. Vinod Kumar 11 Kannur Kadanappalli Ramachandran T. O. Mohanan C. Raghunath 12 Dharmadom Pinarayi Vijayan Abdul Rasheed K. Ranjith 13 Thalassery Karayi Rajan K. P. Saju O. Nidheesh 14 Kuthuparamba P. K. Praveen Jayanthi Rajan Shijilal 15 Mattanur V. K. Sanoj Chandran Thillenkeri Biju Elakkuzhi 16 Peravoor K. K. Shailaja Sunny Joseph Paily Vathiatt 17 Mananthavady O. R. Kelu Usha Vijayan P. Shyam Raj 18 Sulthan Bathery M. S. Viswanathan I. C. Balakrishnan A. S. Kavitha 19 Kalpetta P. K. Anil Kumar T. Siddique Prashanth Malavayal 20 Vatakara M. K. Bhaskaran K. K. Rema K. Dileep 21 Kuttiady K. P. Kunhammadkutty Parakkal Abdulla Ramadas Manaleri 22 Nadapuram P. Vasantham K. M. Abhijith C. P. Vipin Chandran 23 Koyilandy K. Dasan K. Praveen Kumar C. R. Praphul Krishnan 24 Perambra T. P. Ramakrishnan Fathima Thahiliya M. Mohanan Master 25 Balussery K. M. Sachin Dev V. T. Sooraj C. P. Sateeshan 26 Elathur A. K. Saseendran Vidya Balakrishnan T. Devadas 27 Kozhikode North Thottathil Ravindran K. Jayanth Navya Haridas 28 Kozhikode South Ahamed Devarkovil Faisal Babu T. Reneesh 29 Beypore P. A. Mohammed Riyas P. V. Anvar K. P. Prakash Babu 30 Kunnamangalam P. T. A. Rahim M. A. Razak Master V. K. Sajeevan 31 Koduvally Saleem Madavoor P. K. Firos Giri Pambanal 32 Thiruvambady Linto Joseph C. K. Kasim Sunny Thomas 33 Kondotty P. Jiji T. P. Ashrafali P. Subhramanyan 34 Eranad Shafeer Kizhisery P. K. Basheer N. Sreeprakash 35 Nilambur U. Sharafali Aryadan Shoukath Gireesh Mekkad 36 Wandoor K. K. Damodaran A. P. Anil Kumar E. P. Kumaradas 37 Manjeri M. Mustafa M. Rahmathulla Pathmasree M. 38 Perinthalmanna V. P. Muhammad Haneefa Najeeb Kanthapuram K. P. Baburaj 39 Mankada Kunnath Muhammed Manjalamkuzhi Ali Lijoy Paul 40 Malappuram T. Mujeeb P. K. Kunhalikutty Aswathy Gupthakumar 41 Vengara Muhammad Sabah K. M. Shaji Jayakrishnan V. N. 42 Vallikkunnu C. P. Musthafa T. V. Ibrahim M. Preman 43 Tirurangadi Ajit Koladi P. M. A. Sameer Riju C. Raghav 44 Tanur P. Mohammed Sameer P. K. Navas Deepa Puzhakkal 45 Tirur V. Abdurahiman Kurukkoli Moideen K. Narayanan 46 Kottakkal Preethi Konchath K. K. Abid Hussain Subrahmanian 47 Thavanur K. T. Jaleel V. S. Joy Ravi Thelath 48 Ponnani M. K. Sakeer K. P. Noushad E. Maneesh 49 Thrithala M. B. Rajesh V. T. Balram V. Unnikrishnan 50 Pattambi Muhammed Muhsin T. P. Shaji P. Manoj 51 Shornur P. Mammikutty P. Harigovindan Sanku T. Das 52 Ottapalam K. Premkumar P. K. Sasi Major Ravi 53 Kongad K. Shanthakumari K. A. Thulasi Renu Suresh 54 Mannarkkad Mansil Abubacker N. Samsudheen Issac Varghese 55 Malampuzha E. Prabhakaran A. Suresh C. Krishnakumar 56 Palakkad N. M. R. Rasakh Ramesh Pisharody Sobha Surendran 57 Tarur P. P. Sumod K. C. Subramanian Suresh Babu 58 Chittur V. Murugadas Sumesh Achuthan Pranesh Rajendran 59 Nenmara K. Preman A. Thankappan A. N. Anurag 60 Alathur T. M. Sasi K. N. Febin K. V. Prasanna 61 Chelakkara U. R. Pradeep Sivan Veettikkunnu K. Balakrishnan 62 Kunnamkulam A. C. Moideen P. T. Ajay Mohan Rijil K. R. 63 Guruvayur N. K. Akbar C. H. Rasheed B. Gopalakrishnan 64 Manalur C. Raveendranath T. N. Prathapan K. K. Aneesh Kumar 65 Wadakkanchery Xavier Chittilappilly Vyshak Narayanaswami T. S. Ullas Babu 66 Ollur K. Rajan Shaji Kodankandath Bijoy Thomas 67 Thrissur Alankode Leelakrishnan Rajan Pallan Padmaja Venugopal 68 Nattika Geetha Gopi Sunil Lalur C. C. Mukundan 69 Kaipamangalam K. K. Valsaraj T. M. Nazar Athulya Ghosh 70 Irinjalakuda R. Bindu Thomas Unniyadan Santhosh Cherkalam 71 Puthukkad K. K. Ramachandran K. M. Babu Raj A. Nagesh 72 Chalakudy Biju Chirayath T. J. Saneesh Kumar Charly Paul 73 Kodungallur V. R. Sunil O. J. Janeesh Varghese George 74 Perumbavoor Basil Paul Manoj Moothedan Jibi Pathickal 75 Angamaly Saju Paul Roji M. John Promy Kuriakose 76 Aluva A. M. Ariff Anwar Sadath M. A. Brahmaraj 77 Kalamassery P. Rajeeve V. E. Abdul Gafoor M. P. Binu 78 Paravur E. T. Taison V. D. Satheesan Vathsala Prasanna 79 Vypin M. B. Shaini Tony Chammany Anitha Thomas 80 Kochi K. J. Maxi Mohammad Shiyas Xavier Joolappan 81 Thrippunithura K. N. Unnikrishnan Deepak Joy Anjali Nair 82 Ernakulam Sabu George T. J. Vinod P. R. Shivashankaran 83 Thrikkakara Pushpa Das Uma Thomas Akhil Marar 84 Kunnathunad P. V. Srinijin V. P. Sajeendran Babu Divakaran 85 Piravom Sabu K. Jacob Anoop Jacob Jibi Abraham 86 Muvattupuzha N. Arun Mathew Kuzhalnadan Sunny Kadoothazhe 87 Kothamangalam Antony John Shibu Thekkumpuram Aji Narayanan 88 Devikulam A. Raja F. Raja S. Rajendran 89 Udumbanchola K. K. Jayachandran Senapathy Venu Sangeetha Viswanathan 90 Thodupuzha Cyriac Chazhikaadan Apu John Joseph Roy A. Varikkadu 91 Idukki Roshy Augustine Roy K. Paulose Pratheesh Prabha 92 Peerumade K. Salim Kumar Cyriac Thomas V. Ratheesh 93 Pala Jose K. Mani Mani C. Kappan Shone George 94 Kaduthuruthy Nirmala Jimmy Mons Joseph Suresh Ettikunnel 95 Vaikom P. Pradeep K. Binimon K. Ajith 96 Ettumanoor V. N. Vasavan Nattakom Suresh Athira D. Nair 97 Kottayam K. Anilkumar Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan P. Anilkumar 98 Puthuppally K. M. Radhakrishnan Chandy Oommen Ravindranath Vakathanam 99 Changanassery Job Michael Vinu Job B. Radhakrishna Menon 100 Kanjirappally N. Jayaraj Rony K Baby George Kurian 101 Poonjar Sebastian Kulathunkal Sebastian M. J. P. C. George 102 Aroor Daleema Shanimol Usman P. S. Jyothis 103 Cherthala P. Prasad K. R. Rajendra Prasad T. P. Anantharaj 104 Alappuzha P. P. Chitharanjan A. D. Thomas M. J. Job 105 Ambalappuzha H. Salam G. Sudhakaran Arun Anirudhan 106 Kuttanad Thomas K. Thomas Reji Cheriyan Santhosh Santhy 107 Haripad T. T. Jismon Ramesh Chennithala Sandeep Vachaspati 108 Kayamkulam U. Prathibha M. Liju Thambi Mettuthara 109 Mavelikara M. S. Arun Kumar Muthara Raj Ajimon 110 Chengannur Saji Cherian Eby Kuriakose M. V. Gopakumar 111 Thiruvalla Mathew T. Thomas Varghese Mammen Anoop Antony 112 Ranni Pramod Narayanan Pazhakulam Madhu Thomas K. Samuel 113 Aranmula Veena George Abin Varkey Kummanam Rajasekharan 114 Konni K. U. Jenish Kumar Satheesh Kochuparambil T. P. Sundareshan 115 Adoor Praji Sashidharan Santhakumar Pandalam Prathapan 116 Karunagappally M. S. Thara C. R. Mahesh V. S. Jithin Dev 117 Chavara Sujith Vijayanpillai Shibu Baby John K. R. Rajesh 118 Kunnathur Kovoor Kunjumon Ullas Kovoor Raji Prasad 119 Kottarakkara K. N. Balagopal P. Aisha Potty R. Reshmi 120 Pathanapuram K. B. Ganesh Kumar Jyothikumar Anil Kumar S. 121 Punalur C. Ajaya Prasad Noushad Yunus B. Raghunathan 122 Chadayamangalam J. Chinchu Rani M. M. Nazeer R. S. Arun Raj 123 Kundara S. L. Sajikumar P. C. Vishnunadh Robin Radhakrishnan 124 Kollam S. Jayamohan Bindhu Krishna N. Prathap Kumar 125 Eravipuram M. Noushad Vishnu Mohan Saji D. Anand 126 Chathannoor R. Rajendran Sooraj Ravi B. B. Gopakumar 127 Varkala V. Joy Varkala Kahar S. Smitha 128 Attingal O. S. Ambika Santhosh Bhadran P. Sudheer 129 Chirayinkeezhu Manoj Idamana Ramya Haridas B. S. Anoop 130 Nedumangad G. R. Anil Meenankal Kumar Yuvaraj Gokul 131 Vamanapuram D. K. Murali Sudheersha Palode Venu Karanavar 132 Kazhakkoottam Kadakampally Surendran Sarathchandra Prasad V. Muraleedharan 133 Vattiyoorkavu V. K. Prasanth K. Muraleedharan R. Sreelekha 134 Thiruvananthapuram Sudheer Karamana C. P. John Karamana Jayan 135 Nemom V. Sivankutty K. S. Sabarinadhan Rajeev Chandrasekhar 136 Aruvikkara G. Steephen V. S. Sivakumar Vivek Gopan 137 Parassala C. K. Hareendran Neyyattinkara Sanal Gireesh Neyyar 138 Kattakkada I. B. Sathish M. R. Baiju P. K. Krishnadas 139 Kovalam Bhagat Rufus M. Vincent T. N. Suresh 140 Neyyattinkara K. Ancelan N. Sakthan S. Rajasekharan Nair LDF UDF NDA Source: Election Commission of India · entri.app · Candidate lists as released by LDF, UDF, and NDA ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express Copy HTML The HTML and CSS have been copied; you can paste them into the FE CMS.

Kerala Assembly Elections – Frequently asked questions:

When is election day in Kerala?

Kerala will be voting in single phase on April 9, 2026.

When will Kerala results be announced?

The results for all Kerala constituencies will be announced on May 4, 2026

What are the polling hours?

Voting typically begins at 7:00 AM and concludes at 6:00 PM. Anyone standing in the queue by 6:00 PM will be allowed to cast their vote.

Is it a public holiday?

Yes. The Kerala Government has declared April 9, 2026, as a paid holiday for all government offices, educational institutions, and commercial establishments to ensure everyone can vote.

Can I vote without a physical Voter ID (EPIC) card?

Yes, provided your name is in the official Electoral Roll. If you don’t have your physical card, you can use any of the following 12 alternative photo IDs:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Driving License

Indian Passport

Pension Document (with photo)

Passbook with photo (issued by Bank/Post Office)

MNREGA Job Card

Health Insurance Smart Card (issued by Ministry of Labour)

Service ID Cards (Central/State/PSU)

Official Identity Cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card

I have a Voter ID, but my name is not on the list. Can I vote?