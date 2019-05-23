Karnataka election results LIVE: Stage set for counting of votes today, mandate may decide fate of Congress-JDS alliance

  1. Home
Updated:May 23, 2019 7:20:34 am

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 17 seats in Karnataka, while the Congress had bagged 2. The remaining two seats were claimed by the Janata Dal (Secular).

Karnataka Lok Sabha election resultsVoting for the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka was held across two phases on April 18 and April 23.

Karnataka Lok Sabha election results 2019 LIVE: Karnataka is the only south Indian state where the BJP has a stronghold as per the exit poll projections. The Bharatiya Janata Party is predicted to win 18-20 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy had hit out at the exit polls and raised concerns over the vulnerability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy, alleged that this "artificially engineered" or "manufactured" Modi wave is being used by the BJP to lure regional parties well in advance to fill any shortfall after the results on May 23.

The future of the Congress-JD(S) alliance, which is currently in power in the state, has been a frequent subject of speculation since it came to power last May. The media has reported the imminent fall of the government on several occasions, even as Kumaraswamy and coalition leaders have insisted that the reports are “mere speculation”. The results of Lok Sabha elections are expected to have adverse impact on the Congress-JD(S) alliance in the state.

 

Live Blog

Karnataka Lok Sabha election results live updates

07:20 (IST)23 May 2019
Modi wave hit Karnataka during 2014 elections

In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won 17 seats, while the Congress had bagged 2. The remaining two seats were claimed by the Janata Dal (Secular). However, during the by-poll in November last year, BJP had lost the Bellary seat to Congress.

While BJP had gained a vote share of 43.37 per cent in 2014 polls, Congress and JD(S) had secured 41.15 per cent and 11.07 per cent respectively.

07:10 (IST)23 May 2019
Karnataka Lok Sabha election results: Key contestants in the fray

Key contestants in fray in the first phase of polling in the state are former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda (Tumkur), his grandsons Prajwal Revanna and Nikhil Kumaraswamy from Hassan and Mandya, as also Union Minister Sadananda Gowda(BangaloreNorth) and senior Congress leaders Verappa Moily (Chikkaballapura) and Sumalatha Ambareesh (Mandya).

In the second phase, among prominent contestants were Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Union Ministers Ananth Kumar Hegde from Uttara Kannada, Ramesh Jigajinagi from Bijapur, BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra and former chief minister S Bangarappa's son MadhuBangarappa of JD(S) from Shimogga, among others.

06:57 (IST)23 May 2019
EC says Karnataka results to be out by 6pm

State Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said the first set of results may start from 3 PM and may be over by 6 PM.

However, it can delay further too.

Generally, results would start from 12 noon, but because four hours additional time will be required (for VVPAT counting), 'maybe from 3 PM onwards, we expect our results between 3 PM to 6 PM,' Kumar had said on Tuesday.

06:44 (IST)23 May 2019
Cong-JDS govt on edge amid fears of LS polls outcome impact on stability

As the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka led by HD Kumaraswamy completes one year Thursday, the ruling coalition is on the edge with the Lok Sabha results widely expected to have a bearing on its stability.

06:35 (IST)23 May 2019
Karnataka Lok Sabha election results: Counting of votes to begin shortly

Hello and welcome to the Financial Express live coverage of Karnataka Lok Sabha election result 2019. Voting for the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka was held across two phases on April 18 and April 23.

The future of the The Congress-JD(S) alliance, which is currently in power in the state, has been a frequent subject of speculation since it came to power last May. The media has reported the imminent fall of the government on several occasions, even as Kumaraswamy and coalition leaders have insisted that the reports are “mere speculation”. The results of Lok Sabha elections are expected to have adverse impact on the Congress-JD(S) alliance in the state.
