Karnataka election results LIVE: Stage set for counting of votes today, mandate may decide fate of Congress-JDS alliance

Karnataka Lok Sabha election results 2019 LIVE: Karnataka is the only south Indian state where the BJP has a stronghold as per the exit poll projections. The Bharatiya Janata Party is predicted to win 18-20 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy had hit out at the exit polls and raised concerns over the vulnerability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy, alleged that this \u201cartificially engineered\u201d or \u201cmanufactured\u201d Modi wave is being used by the BJP to lure regional parties well in advance to fill any shortfall after the results on May 23. In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won 17 seats, while the Congress had bagged 2. The remaining two seats were claimed by the Janata Dal (Secular). Also read: Lok Sabha election results Live updates The future of the Congress-JD(S) alliance, which is currently in power in the state, has been a frequent subject of speculation since it came to power last May. The media has reported the imminent fall of the government on several occasions, even as Kumaraswamy and coalition leaders have insisted that the reports are \u201cmere speculation\u201d. The results of Lok Sabha elections are expected to have adverse impact on the Congress-JD(S) alliance in the state.