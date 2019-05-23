title-bar

Karnataka Lok Sabha election result – Full list of winners

By: |
Updated: May 23, 2019 4:38:13 PM

Karnataka Lok Sabha election results: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading towards a landslide victory in Karnataka, according to latest trends by the Election Commission.

Karnataka Lok Sabha election result – Full list of winners: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading towards a landslide victory in Karnataka, according to latest trends by the Election Commission. Riding on the Modi wave, the saffron party has won one seat while it is leading on other 23 seats out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. BJP has posted its first victory in the southern state with its candidate from Haveri parliamentary constituency, C S Udasi trouncing Congress’ D R Patil by a margin of 1,40,882 votes, according to Election commission.

Congress has been leading in three seats and JD(S) in one. As the BJP juggernaut heads to inflict huge defeats on key Congress-JD(S) candidates including former PM HD Devegowda, Veerappa Moily, Mallikarjun Kharge, their alliance seems to be landing in rough terrain. Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh has been leading against Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil in Mandya. The alliance in the Karnataka Assembly has been long struggling to chip in since it was formed after a fractured mandate in Karnataka Assembly polls.

Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies – List of winners

Chikkodi
Belagavi
Bagalkot
Bijapur
Kalaburagi
Raichur
Bidar
Koppal
Bellary
Haveri – C S Udasi (BJP-won)
Dharwad
Uttara Kannada
Davanagere
Shimoga
Udupi Chikmagalur
Hassan
Dakshina Kannada
Chitradurga
Tumkur
Mandya
Mysore
Chamarajanagar
Bangalore Rural
Bangalore North
Bangalore Central – PC Mohan (BJP-won)
Bangalore South
Chikballapur
Kolar

As the favourable trends came out, BJP cadres burst into jubilation with chants of ‘BJP Dil Se, Modi Fir Se’ and ‘Matthomme Modi’ (Modi again) filling in the air. The party cadres have begun to gather at the party headquarters in Bengaluru.

In the 2014 general elections, BJP got a vote share of 43 per cent and won 17 seats. Congress had won nine seats while JD(S) emerged victorious on two seats. In 2014, Udasi had won against Saleem Ahmed of Congress by a margin of 87,571 votes.

