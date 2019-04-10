Karnataka government transfers Mandya deputy commissioner after Election Commission direction

By: | Published: April 10, 2019 12:42 AM

Mandya will go to polls on April 18, the first phase of the two-phase polling in the state.

Election Commission, ec, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019Mandya will go to polls on April 18, the first phase of the two-phase polling in the state.

The Karnataka government Tuesday transferred the deputy commissioner of Mandya, from where Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil is contesting the Lok Sabha election as JD(S) candidate, following direction from the Election Commission. P C Jaffer, IAS commissioner for public instruction, Bengaluru, is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further order as deputy commissioner, Mandya district, from where Deputy Commissioner N Manjushree is transferred, the official notification said.

The order is issued as per the direction of Election Commission of India, it said. Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh had accused Manjushree of “bias”. She had alleged that Kumaraswamy was misusing the office of the deputy commissioner, also the district election officer.

READ: Imran Khan sees a Modi election win as boosting India-Pakistan peace talks 

Sumalatha’s polling agent had also alleged that the DC did not act on their complaint against flaws in Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s nomination papers. Sumalatha, a multi-lingual actress and widow of actor-turned-politician M H Ambareesh, is contesting as an independent candidate from Mandya, from where her late husband had contested on a Congress ticket. BJP is supporting Sumalatha, by not fielding any candidate in Mandya. Congress had denied ticket to Sumalatha, citing coalition compulsions, and ceded the seat to JD(S), as the party had sitting MP there.

However, several Congress leaders and workers, miffed over the party’s decision to cede the seat to JD(S), their arch-rival in the Vokkaliga bastion, have extended support to Sumalatha. It is a high-stake battle for Kumaraswamy in Mandya as his son is the coalition candidate. Sumalatha is also running a high-voltage campaign, with several Kannada film industry personalities on her side. Film stars like Darshan and Yash are actively campaigning for her. Mandya will go to polls on April 18, the first phase of the two-phase polling in the state.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Karnataka government transfers Mandya deputy commissioner after Election Commission direction
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition