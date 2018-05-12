Karnataka exit poll results 2018 to be declared today: When and where to watch

Karnataka exit poll results 2018 to be out today: The exit poll results of Karnataka assembly elections 2018 will be declared today after the end of voting in the state.

Karnataka exit poll results 2018 to be out today: The exit poll results of Karnataka assembly elections 2018 will be declared today after the end of voting in the state. Though the final results of Karnataka elections will be declared on May 15, various agencies will conduct exit polls throughout the day and predict the final outcome of the high-octane battle of Karnataka after 5 pm onwards. The three main parties in contention in the state are BJP, Congress and JD(S). There are 224 assembly seats in Karnataka. The Election Commission has postponed voting in Raja Rajeshwari (RR) Nagar assembly segment to May 28.

When to watch Karnataka exit poll results 2018:

The exit poll results will be out after the end of voting today at 5 pm. As per the Election Commission, the exit poll results cannot be announced before the end of voting today.

Usually, exit poll results are announced after 6 am. Log in to financialexpress.com to know the exit poll predictions.

Where to watch Karnataka exit poll results:

Several TV news channels will telecast the Karnataka exit poll results today. The news channels conduct exit polls in association with several polling agencies. Some of the popular agencies are Today’s Chanakya, VMR, C-Voter, CSDS-Lokniti. The prominent news channels that will telecast exit poll results include Time Now, ABP News, Republic TV, CNN-News 18, India TV etc.

Log on to financialexpress.com for all the news related to Karnataka Assembly elections 2018.