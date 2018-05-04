Karnataka Elections 2018: Two-time BJP MLA B N Vijaykumar passes away in Bengaluru

​​​
Karnataka Elections 2018: Sitting BJP MLA from Jayanagar, B N Vijaykumar died of a massive heart attack at a hospital in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Elections 2018: Sitting BJP MLA B N Vijaykumar died of a massive heart attack at a hospital here in the early hours today, the party said. A candidate for the May 12 assembly polls, Vijaykumar had collapsed during an election campaign in Jayanagar constituency in the city and was shifted to government-run Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, where efforts to resuscitate him failed, state BJP join spokesman S Prakash told PTI. Vijaykumar, aged 59, was a two-time MLA from Jayanagar. He was a bachelor.

