Karnataka Elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi says Congress manifesto is people’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’; top 10 takeaways

Karnataka Elections 2018: Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections on May 12, Congress President Rahul Gandhi launched the grand old party’s “Nava Karnataka Manifesto” in Mangaluru today. Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former CM Veerappa Moily were also present at the launch. The Congress President, who is releasing the manifesto for the first time, said whatever the manifesto says will be done. He also asserted that 95 percent of what was mentioned in the last manifesto has been done by the Indian National Congress.

Rahul said that Congress has gone to the people of Karnataka and listened to what they want. “Our manifesto is ‘Mann ki Baat’ of people of Karnataka.” he added. The manifesto was released in Mangaluru’s TMA Pai Convention Hall. Yesterday Rahul Gandhi had held a road show in Ankola in which he termed the Karnataka polls a fight between two ideologies, saying, on one side, there was the Congress, while on the other, the BJP-RSS.

As Congress takes its big plunge to take over BJP in the Karnataka polls, here are the top takeaways from Rahul Gandhi’s manifesto launch in Mangaluru:

1. Congress leader Veerappa Moily said that the party has put in 6 months of effort to come up with an inclusive development oriented manifesto. He said that the government has delivered as promised and will do the same for the next five years as well.

2. Rahul Gandhi praised the CM Siddaramaiah’s leadership and said the Karnataka government has delivered what was promised. “We again give a commitment of fulfilling the promises we have made in this manifesto as well,” Gandhi added.

3. Rahul Gandhi asserted that the Congress manifesto is unlike the BJP one which will have the hidden interests of the RSS and Reddy brothers.

4. The Congress President thanked senior leader Veerappa Moily, who headed the panel to draft the manifesto, for his effort in going to each district and having meetings with the people of Karnataka.

5. Rahul Gandhi said Karnataka won’t have a future if every district is not respected and listened to. The Congress manifesto carries the voice of the people of Karnataka, said Rahul Gandhi while releasing manifesto.

6. “In the last three months, I have travelled to every district of the state and it has been an enlightening experience. I thank you with all the humility. Every other state looks up to Karnataka for direction. I would like to thank the people of the Karnataka that in this difficult time, your dignity has helped the country,” said Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

7. President of the Karnataka Congress, Dr G Parameshwara, said that Karnataka is a progressive state and the manifesto is a big step in taking the state to the next level. He added that Congress will win the election & ensure that the government fulfils the promises made in the manifesto.

8. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said during the preparation of every budget, he would check Congress’ 2013 Manifesto, and fulfill the promises made. He also claimed that there is no anti-incumbency against the Congress Government.

9. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also promised that efforts in building a “Nava Karnataka” (new Karnataka) will continue. “Karnataka is the top job creating state in India and we have received the maximum investments. We will continue in our efforts to build a ‘Nava Karnataka,” he added.

10. Siddaramaiah mentioned that the Karnataka election manifesto has 30 areas where it’s “Namma Karnataka First”, and this focusses on the development of the state in every area.