Snake spotted at BJP office in Karnataka! Unwanted guest finds its way in party premises in CM Bommai’s constituency – WATCH

Supporters of Basavaraj Bommai’s supporters crowding at his party office in his constituency Shiggaon found an unusual visitor, particularly on a day of high-voltage political drama.



Basavaraj Bommai visited the party office only to find a snake in the compound among the flock of his followers and BJP party workers.

Snakes are an important part of Karnataka’s ecology. A major part of the Western Ghats lies in Karnataka, and there are towns named after snakes in Karnataka. Snakes, in popular culture, are considered venomous. But interesting studies conducted on snakes show the incredible nature of the snakes, where they are shy and most of the snakes are non-venomous. In fact, the studies show that if you are within a meter of the proximity of a dog or a snake, the probability of dying from a snake is ten times less than that of a dog.

In the Karnataka election campaign last month, while addressing a rally, Congress president and senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge sparked a controversy when he referred to PM Modi and called him a “poisonous snake,” and appealed to the voters of Karnataka not to trust him. This called for rage and BJP criticised the statement, calling it a new low in Congress politics.