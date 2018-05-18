Karnataka Political Crisis 2018 LIVE updates: Confirmed! Supreme Court orders floor test tomorrow at 4 PM

Karnataka Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: A day after BS Yeddyurappa too oath as Karnataka Chief Minister, the power struggle still continues between BJP, Congress and JD(S) in the state.

The Supreme Court today began the hearing on the Congress’s petition challenging the Karnataka Governor’s decision to invite the BJP form government in the state. BS Yeddyurappa has 15 days to prove his majority in the Assembly. The BJP has 104 MLAs in the House. The Congress won 78 seats, while the JD(S) was victorious in 37 constituencies.

12:10 PM: The terms set by Supreme Court for Saturday Floor Test are- (1) Floor test on Saturday at 4 PM; (2) B S Yeddyurappa can’t take major policy decisions; (3) No secret ballot during floor test; (4) Nomination of Anglo-Indian MLA on hold

11:50 AM: SC verdict has upheld constitutional morality & democracy. It’s a judgement that should be celebrated. Faith of people in wisdom of SC is vindicated once again. It’s set back for a party that wanted to usurp power, says Ashwani Kumar,Congress on SC directing floor test in K’taka Assembly

11:42 AM: Protem Speaker will decide what manner the floor test should be held: SC

11:41 AM: AG KK Venugopal suggests floor test by secret ballot, Supreme Court rejects suggestion.

11:34 AM: Supreme Court orders floor test tomorrow at 4 PM.

11:33 AM: BJP’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi opposes the floor test tomorrow, says, ‘need time.’

11:32 AM: BJP lawyer Mukul Rohtagi opposes immediate floor test.

11:24 AM: The entire proceedings should be video-graphed and ensure proper security to MLAs to vote fearlessly, says Congress counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi

11:20 AM: But INCIndia and JD(S) should be given first chance. Governor’s decision is erroneous when Cong-JDS combine have the support of majority MLAs, says Congress counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi

11:18 AM: Abhishek Manu Singhvi, sought proper security for Congress-JD(S) MLAs in case of floor test being conducted. Supreme Court observed that it can pass an order to make proper security arrangements.

11:14 AM: Congress counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi has agreed to the floor test tomorrow, as per Times Now report.

11:12 AM: Lawyer for Congress-JD(S), Abhishek Manu Singhvi, submits to Supreme Court that Congress-JD(S) are ready for floor test tomorrow.

11:10 AM: Lawyer for Congress-JD(S), Abhishek Manu Singhvi argues, ‘Yeddyurappa claimed support, but he does not have letters of support from these MLAs or it is only his oral submissions.’

11:09 AM: In Supreme Court, Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri said, ‘floor test seems to be the best option.’

11:08 AM: SC observed that as BS Yeddyurappa has claimed support and BJP is single largest party, there could be two probabilities. whether Guv’s decision has to be tested or a floor test has to be held on Saturday.

11:07 AM: Congress-JD(S) plea against Karnataka Governor inviting BJP to form govt: Supreme Court says, ‘It is just a number game, one who enjoys the majority should be invited to form the Govt.’

11:04 AM: In a big development, the Supreme Court has suggested holding floor test tomorrow. Supreme Court has said that it is ultimately a number game, so in its observation, the apex court has asked to hold the floor test tomorrow.