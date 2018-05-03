Karnataka polls LIVE updates: In ‘Sidha-rupaiya’ rule, people can’t get work done without bribery, says PM Narendra Modi in Bellary

The high-decibel Assembly polls in the state is slated for May 12.

Karnataka Elections Live Updates 2018: A galaxy of top national leaders have flocked to Karnataka to campaign for their respective parties. The high-decibel Assembly polls in the state is slated for May 12. In an action-packed Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati are scheduled to campaign for the election. Apart from the national leaders, a number of state leaders – Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah, BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, JD(S) cm candidate HD Kumaraswamy will also campaign in the elections.

3.40 pm: PM Narendra Modi says that he BJP wanted OBC Commission to get Constitutional status but the Congress did not let it happen.

3.35 pm: PM Narendra Modi says state govt woke up from the slumber just before the elections. It reflects how serious they are towards the problems of people, he adds.

3.29 pm: PM Narendra Modi attack Karnataka government: He says fovernment is giving tickets to such people who have charges of corruption

3.25 pm: PM Narendra Modi says Sonia Gandhi promised Rs 3000 crore package when she fought election from Ballari. However, after winning election she failed to fulfill her promise.

3.20 pm: PM Narendra Modi says a common person of Karnataka can’t get his work done without giving bribe

2.04 pm: Congress President Rahul Gandhi says that his party has been able to fulfil 90 per cent of the promises made in 2013.

2.04 pm: The people of Karnataka walk the talk and their prosperity is a result of their commitment to progress, says Rahul Gandhi

1.59 pm: Rahul Gandhi attack BJP-RSS: They don’t about Karnataka’s aspirations, they only care about polarising people to win elections

1.57 pm: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Narendra Modi: Modi resorts to personal attacks and character assassination when he’s desperate. I never resort to personal attacks. Instead, I ask questions. Questions PM Modi doesn’t answer.

1.55 pm: Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Aurad

1.34 pm: Modi says Karnataka has a rich history of valour with immortal names like Field Marshall Cariappa and General Thimayya.

1.33 pm: Attacking Congress, Modi says how Congress govts treated them is well recorded in history.

1.28 pm: In 1948 after defeating Pak, General Thimayya was insulted by PM Nehru amd then RM Krishna Menon, says Modi

1.26 pm: PM Narendra Modi says Fasal Bima Yojana ensures that the farmers get insurance for their crops. Around 14 lakh farmers have benefited through PM Fasal Bima Yojana in Karnataka, he adds.

1.25 pm: PM Narendra Modi says Central government has revived around 100 schemes related to irrigation. With the cost of around Rs 4000 crore, we have started work on 5 projects that were lying unused in Karnataka so far, he adds.

1.21 pm: PM Narendra Modi says Karnataka’s government is insensitive towards the producers of dal. This govt failed to pass the benefit of MSP, announced by the Centre, to the farmers of Karnataka, he adds.

1.19 pm: Modi attacks Congress over Swaminathan Comission report: Congress sat over Swaminathan Commission recommendation to increase MSP for farmers. It’s not expected of them to accept this sin but they can at least keep quiet, when our govt has approved its implementation!

1.17 pm: Modi attacks Congress for disrespecting Army: The Congress party has a long history of disrespecting defence forces and their leaders. From Field Marshal Cariappa and General Thimayya to the then Army Chief who led the surgical strike.

1.15 pm: Modi says Kalaburagi is known for ‘Dal’ cultivation. Our farmers are working hard here and availing of the benefits of the Central Government schemes. However, the Karnataka government is insensitive towards the condition of farmers.

1.14 pm: Narendra Modi says one family of the Congress loses sleep at the mention of Sarder Vallabh Bhai patel’s name. It’s Congress’ nature to disrespect martyrs and freedom fighters.

1.11 pm: Narendra Modi says Congress has no respect for the sacrifices of our soldiers. When our soldiers did surgical strikes, the shameless Congress party questioned the strikes. All they kept asking for proof.

1.08 pm: PM Narendra Modi attacks Congress, he says, “Congress questioned surgical strikes, insulted our jawans (soldiers).

1.06 pm: PM Modi says elections will change women and farmers of Karnataka. When you go out to vote on 12 May, keep the better future of Karnataka in mind and vote for BJP

1.04 pm: Narendra Modi says Karnataka Assembly election will not only for change the Congress government, but change the fate of youth.

12.58 pm: This election is going to decide the future of Karnataka. It is about the safety of women, the wellbeing of farmers : PM Narendramodi

12.55 pm: PM Narendra Modi says Karnataka has been ruined for five years and BJP will no longer allow the state to be ruined further. People are seeing that in all corners of India the Congress is being rejected, he adds

12.50 pm: PM Narendra Modi addresses public meeting at Kalaburagi, Karnataka.

11.47 am: BJP press conference for Karnataka Elections 2018: Our agenda is only development but Congress is polarizing Karnataka, in a rally senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ghulam Nabi Azad openly asked Muslims to vote for Congress en masse, says BJP