Karnataka election 2018: Inspiring! This former tea seller is the richest independent candidate

Karnataka election 2018: In what could be described as the perfect rag to riches story, a tea seller from Bengaluru who has assets worth crores is making news nowadays. P Anil Kumar, a 43-year-old tea seller turned millionaire has now entered the political bandwagon and has filed his nomination papers for Karnataka assembly elections scheduled to take place on May 12. Anil Kumar will be contesting as an independent candidate from Bommanahalli constituency in Bengaluru. He is pitted against the BJP’s Sathish Reddy who holds the Bomanahalli seat. According to his filed affidavit, Kumar is the richest Independent candidate with declared assets worth Rs 339 Crore. Not only this, he also owns a fleet of 16 cars including imported ones, according to a report by NDTV.

Kumar might be leading a luxurious life, but this wasn’t even remotely near his life earlier. He hailed from Kerala and had a very struggle prone life there. After the demise of his father, his mother worked hard to look after him and his other two siblings. For this reason, his mother started to do chores in other people’s homes. Anil Kumar said that his mother used to wipe floors and wash utensils at people’s houses. “She would get four idlis to eat but would first feed us,” he added. The struggles in daily life prompted Anil Kumar to study only till the third standard. He left home for Bengaluru when he was just 11 in 1985.

His life wasn’t easy in Bengaluru and he even had to sleep in front of closed shops at night. But, one day he was offered some food by a kind-hearted man who also offered him a job in his shop. He carried mangoes from one place to another.

But his fate changed after he started selling tea at small companies and later, during the IT boom in the 1990s, at software companies and big showrooms. As he got more customers, he expanded his tea-selling business. He then earned more and also managed to save more.

After his marriage, he bought a plot in the city with his wife to build his own house. But he sold the land after somebody offered him double the price. For Anil Kumar, this was his foray into the world of real estate that made him earn more. He claimed to have grossed crores in six years with buying small plots and selling them at higher prices. Eight years ago, he set up his own company called M J Infrastructure in Bomanahalli. He also does philanthropic work.