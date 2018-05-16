Karnataka conundrum: Why JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy dumped old ally BJP, joined hands with Congress

Why JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy dumped old ally BJP, join hands with Congress. (Image: ANI)

Karnataka election results 2018: In a surprise move on Tuesday, Congress extended its support to Janata Dal (Secular). The move was made to stop Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from coming to power. BJP is the largest political party with 104 seats while Congress and JD(S) have secured 78 and 37 seats respectively. Three seats were won by other small parties. However, both parties JD(S) and BJP have approached Governor Vajubhai Bala, claiming to form the government.

On Wednesday, JD(S)- Congress’ Chief Ministerial candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy slammed the saffron party and accused it of horse trading. Addressing media, Kumaraswamy said BJP has offered Rs 100 crore to each MLA and a Cabinet berth. He also asked Income Tax officials to act.

“JD(S) MLAs are being offered Rs 100 crore each. Where is this black money coming from? They are supposedly the servers of poor people and they are offering money today. Where are the income tax officials?”

‘Black spot’

Kumaraswamy has cited “removing a black spot” from his father’s (former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda) career as a reason for accepting the Congress’ support. The said “black spot” was labelled on Gowda’s career after Kumaraswamy had formed a coalition government with BJP in 2006.

“I have been offered from both sides. I am not saying this loosely. There’s a black spot on my father’s career because of my decision to go with the BJP in 2004 and 2005. So God has given me the opportunity to remove this black spot. So I am going to Congress,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Lashing out at the saffron party, JD(S) chief claimed BJP’s “Ashwamedha Yatra” which began last year has been stopped in Karnataka following the election results. “BJP’s Ashwamedha Yatra started in North, the horses have been stopped in Karnataka. This verdict is to stop the Ashwamedha Yatra.”

Kumaraswamy also warned Governor Vajubhai Bala to not take any decision which encourages horse-trading. “Forget ‘Operation Kamal’ being successful, there are people who are ready to leave BJP and come with us. If you try to poach one from ours, we’ll do the same & take double from you. I’m also telling the Governor to not take any decision which encourages horse-trading.”