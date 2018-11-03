  1. Home
  2. Elections 2018
  3. Karnataka by-polls LIVE Updates: Voting underway in 3 Lok Sabha, 2 Assembly constituencies amid tight security

Karnataka by-polls LIVE Updates: Voting underway in 3 Lok Sabha, 2 Assembly constituencies amid tight security

By: | Updated:Nov 03, 2018 9:29 am

Karnataka by-polls Live Updates: Voting is underway in three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies in Karnataka amid tight security.

Karnataka by elections 2018 LIVE UpdatesKarnataka by-polls LIVE Updates: Voting underway in 3 Lok Sabha, 2 Assembly constituencies amid tight security

Karnataka by-polls Live Updates: Voting is underway in three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies in Karnataka amid tight security. The three Lok Sabha seats are Shivamogga, Mandya, and Ramanagara. The two Assembly seats are where voting is being held simultaneously are Ballari and Jamkhandi.

Voting began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm. The by-polls are seen as a litmus test for the ruling Congress-JDS coalition.

According to the Election Commission data, a total of 54,54,275 voters are eligible to cast their franchise in about 6,450 polling stations in all the five constituencies today. A total 31 candidates are in the fray.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

 

Live Blog

Karnataka by elections2018 Live Updates:  Voting underway amid tight security

09:29 (IST) 03 Nov 2018
8,922 VVPAT machines used

According to the Election Commission, 8,922 voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines are being used in the by elections today.

09:24 (IST) 03 Nov 2018
1,502 polling stations sensitive

Tight security arrangements are in place to ensure smooth conduct of elections: According to election officials, a total of 1,502 polling stations had been declared as sensitive.Polling will end at 6 pm in all the five constituencies. More than 35,000 polling personnel will be on duty for the bypolls.

09:18 (IST) 03 Nov 2018
Yeddyurappa casts vote

Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa casts his vote at a polling booth in ward no 132 at Shikaripura in Shimoga. Voting for 3 parliamentary constituencies Bellary, Shimoga, Mandya and 2 legislative assembly constituencies Jamkhandi, Ramanagaram began at 7 am today. The elections are crucial for both the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition and opposition BJP.

In all the five seats, the contest is mainly between the ruling Congress-JD(S) and BJP. The Congress and the JD(SU) had come together in a post-poll alliance after the state assembly was delivered with a hung verdict. The BJP had emerged as the single largest party but couldn't form the government on its own. The outcome of today's elections is expected to have a bearing on the alliance between Congress and JD(S). The result will also be a crucial factor in determining the fate of the coalition government in the state and also in the future of the coalition in the run up to the general elections. Counting of votes will be held on Tuesday.
Switch to Hindi Edition