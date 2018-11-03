Karnataka by-polls LIVE Updates: Voting underway in 3 Lok Sabha, 2 Assembly constituencies amid tight security

Karnataka by-polls Live Updates: Voting is underway in three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies in Karnataka amid tight security. The three Lok Sabha seats are Shivamogga, Mandya, and Ramanagara. The two Assembly seats are where voting is being held simultaneously are Ballari and Jamkhandi.
Voting began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm. The by-polls are seen as a litmus test for the ruling Congress-JDS coalition.
According to the Election Commission data, a total of 54,54,275 voters are eligible to cast their franchise in about 6,450 polling stations in all the five constituencies today. A total 31 candidates are in the fray.
According to the Election Commission, 8,922 voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines are being used in the by elections today.
Tight security arrangements are in place to ensure smooth conduct of elections: According to election officials, a total of 1,502 polling stations had been declared as sensitive.Polling will end at 6 pm in all the five constituencies. More than 35,000 polling personnel will be on duty for the bypolls.
Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa casts his vote at a polling booth in ward no 132 at Shikaripura in Shimoga. Voting for 3 parliamentary constituencies Bellary, Shimoga, Mandya and 2 legislative assembly constituencies Jamkhandi, Ramanagaram began at 7 am today. The elections are crucial for both the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition and opposition BJP.