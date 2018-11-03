Karnataka by-polls LIVE Updates: Voting underway in 3 Lok Sabha, 2 Assembly constituencies amid tight security

Karnataka by-polls Live Updates: Voting is underway in three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies in Karnataka amid tight security. The three Lok Sabha seats are Shivamogga, Mandya, and Ramanagara. The two Assembly seats are where voting is being held simultaneously are Ballari and Jamkhandi.

Voting began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm. The by-polls are seen as a litmus test for the ruling Congress-JDS coalition.

According to the Election Commission data, a total of 54,54,275 voters are eligible to cast their franchise in about 6,450 polling stations in all the five constituencies today. A total 31 candidates are in the fray.