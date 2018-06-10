Yeddyurappa still sees chance chance in Karnataka; Congress says – ‘accept defeat’

Yeddyurappa claimed several disgruntled leaders from the ruling Congress and JD(S) are eager to join his party. (IE)

BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday claimed several disgruntled leaders from the ruling Congress and JD(S) are eager to join his party. Yeddyurappa’s comments came as dissident activities of the MLAs have intensified in the Congress over not getting ministerial berths.”Several disgruntled young leaders and leaders from Congress and JD(S) are eager to join the BJP,” Yeddyurappa said. Addressing partymen, he said, “It is our responsibility to induct those who are disgruntled with the JD(S) and Congress and their style of administration in every assembly segment, and are willing to join the BJP, thereby strengthening the party in every constituency.” news agency PTI quoted Yeddyurappa as saying.

However, Congress came out against the claims made by Yeddyurappa. “To save constitution & democracy, we have to sometimes make sacrifices. Some members are dissatisfied & the high command & their representatives will definitely talk to them about it. They are also aware of the reason behind the decision,” news agency ANI quoted Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge as saying.

On the issue of distribution of portfolios, Kharge also said, ”Even those who complain that they are upset on not getting the Home Ministry, say that ‘we will stay loyal to the party and have no plans of leaving it, but injustice has been done to us & it should be corrected”

With his government facing birth pangs of coalition politics, Kumaraswamy is trying to check the disquiet among newly elected Congress lawmakers who were left out during the Cabinet expansion, but they remained defiant.

Commenting on Yeddyurappa, Karnataka Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar said, “Yeddyurappa has to accept the defeat, people haven’t given him the mandate. Some leaders were unhappy but we have sorted the issues. I’m in touch with all MLAs nothing will go wrong.”

MB Patil, Congress MLA who was reportedly disgruntled with the party, told ANI: “Whatever I had in my mind, I told Rahul Gandhi ji, he listened very patiently and he was very happy with the information I gave. A section of media is reporting that I want some post which is false.”

Yeddyurappa, who is also the state BJP chief, asked his partymen to work as a strong opposition and prepare for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In Karnataka assembly elections, BJP, despite having the highest number of seats, couldn’t form the government and the present government is yet to finalise the portfolios. Congress and JDS have formed an alliance after the results.Meanwhile, Senior Karnataka Congress leaders & several other MLAs have called for a meeting on Tuesday.