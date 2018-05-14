Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Varuna constituency, Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

Yathindra Siddaramaiah (ANI)

Varuna constituency, Karnataka election result 2018: Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the younger son of current Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah is going to make his political debut in the 2018 elections. He had stayed away from politics till the death of his elder brother. He is contesting from Varuna, a seat held by his father Siddaramaiah. Other candidates contesting from Varuna are T Basavaraju from BJP, Nirmala Kumari from SP, Abhishek S Manegar from JD(S), Yogendra P B from RS, Chethan E from IND etc.

Who is Yathindra Siddaramaiah?

Yathindra Siddaramaiah is the younger son of Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Thirty-seven-year-old Yathindra is contesting elections for the first time. Pathologist by profession, he has net assets of worth Rs 230030043.0 (23 crore) and liabilities worth Rs. 87847109.0 ( 8 crore). Yathindra is contesting elections with Indian National Congress just like his father.

About Varuna Constituency

Varuna is a Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mysore district of Karnataka and is part of the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency. A total of 2,13,812 voters are there in this constituency. Literacy rate of the constituency is around 61 percent. In 2013, Indian National Congress won this seat with a margin of 29,641 votes securing 52.53 percent of the total votes polled. Voter turnout in 2013 was 82.43 percent. This year Yathindra Siddaramaiah is contesting in Varuna constituency from INA.

