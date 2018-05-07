Why Yogi Adityanath is campaigning in Karnataka? Here’s what UP chief minister says

Adityanath, a firebrand BJP politician, on Monday addressed a rally in state’s Bhalki and mounted an attack on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah.

Adityanath, a firebrand BJP politician, on Monday addressed a rally in state’s Bhalki and mounted an attack on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah. Speaking in his trademark style, the UP CM alleged Siddaramaiah is after money, while Gandhi heads to Italy whenever the nation is in crisis.

“Whenever the nation is facing some kind of crisis, Rahul ji runs away to Italy,” Adityanath said, adding, “All the public money which has been looted will be recovered and used for welfare of people once BJP comes to power,” he added.

“Siddaramaiah can (only) see money, Rahul Ji sees Italy,” he said.

The Chief Minister further explained the reason why he is campaigning in Karnataka, instead of looking after Uttar Pradesh.”People ask why am I as UP CM campaigning in Karnataka. I come here to tell you that in one year that I have been CM, 86 lakh farmers’ loans have been waived off in Uttar Pradesh,” he said. The CM further said his government in the state has ended all corruption and distributed money to farmers.

Earlier, the UP CM was criticised for prioritising Karnataka elections over the dust-storm crisis in Uttar Pradesh, when he had not rushed to his state immediately. The CM was targeted by his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah. “I am sorry your CM is needed here in Karnataka. I am sure he will return soon and attend to his work there,” Siddaramaiah had said.

Former CM Akhilesh Yadav criticised Yogi Adityanath and said the 45-year-old politician should have returned to Uttar Pradesh immediately. “People chose Yogi Adityanath to solve the issues of their state, not for politics in Karnataka. If he cannot return even in such circumstances, then he should form a ‘math’ and stay in Karnataka forever,” Yadav had said.

The BJP has pitted Adityanath as one of his star campaigners in poll-bound Karnataka. The UP CM is slated to address over 30 rallies in the state during the elections.