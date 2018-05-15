Who is HD Kumaraswamy? Kingmaker who could be king in Karnataka election 2018

Kumaraswamy, the President of Karnataka State JDS sent a letter to the governor of Karnataka that he will be joining hands with Congress.

The Karnataka assembly election 2018 results have been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. As trends began coming in ahead of the verdict in the bitterly-fought Karnataka Assembly election Tuesday morning, the Bharatiya Janata Party looked set to regain power with a clear majority. However, denting the BJP’s celebrations through the day, a scenario with the Janata Dal (Secular) forming the government with the likelihood of outside support from the Congress began to take shape. At the center of it all is HD Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy, the President of Karnataka State JDS sent a letter to the Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Valla informing him that he will be joining hands with the Congress and has sought an appointment to meet him. As of 4.50 pm, of the 222 contested seats, BJP is leading on 104 seats whereas Congress looks set to settle with 78 seats in its kitty and the JD(S) with 38 seats.

Born on December 16, 1959, Haradanahalli Devegowda Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 2006 to 2007. His father, HD Deve Gowda was the former Prime Minister of India. Also known as “Kumaranna”, Kumaraswamy is also a film producer, distributor, and exhibitor in the Kannada film industry.

It was way back in the year 1996 when Kumaraswamy entered politics. He won from Kanakapura (in Ramanagara District, Karnataka). In 2004, he was elected to represent the Ramanagara assembly segment.

This will not be the first time when the Indian National Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) joined hands. Both the parties, back in 2004, when the state elections resulted in a hung assembly, both the parties decided to come together and form a coalition government. Hence when a similar situation arrived in Karnataka after today’s results, JD(S) joined hands with Congress.