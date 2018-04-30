Watch: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seen dozing off during a rally in Kalaburagi

Chamundeshwari: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiahis during a campaign at Chamundeshwari in Karnataka on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Karnataka election 2018: Chief minister Siddaramaiah was seen dozing off at a rally in Kalaburagi on Monday. The video of the CM dozing off was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter and it attracted the attention of scores of users who made fun of the chief minister. In the video, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Khadge is seen sitting beside the chief minister.

The Karnataka chief minister is confident that Congress will sweep the upcoming polls in the state, even as opinion polls have predicted a hung Assembly with the JD(S) likely to emerge a kingmaker either for the BJP or the Congress.

On Sunday, the chief minister had attacked Modi-led Centre of “not fulfilling” several election promises. “This election is also about broken promises of the @narendramodi Govt. 1 Black money didn’t become white. 2 People didn’t get Rs 15 lakh in their accounts. 3 People’s money lost value due to demonetisation. They were made to stand in line to get their own money,” Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets.

“Modi also failed to provide employment and asked job aspirants to sell pakodas and check increase in fuel prices despite international crude oil prices plummeting,” Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah has denied there is any “Modi wave” in Karnataka. BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, however, says Modi wave will sweep the state in the upcoming polls.

Yeddyurappa said that the BJP will win the polls in the state riding on a “Modi wave” and form the next government in Karnataka.