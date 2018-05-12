Watch: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says Yeddyurappa is mentally disturbed, Congress will get more than 120 seats

Amid the ongoing voting for Karnataka assembly elections 2018, the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at BJP stalwart BS Yeddyurappa by calling him ‘mentally disturbed’. (IE)

Amid the ongoing voting for Karnataka assembly elections 2018, the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at BJP stalwart BS Yeddyurappa by calling him ‘mentally disturbed’. While talking to media, Siddaramaiah called BJP’s CM candidate mentally disturbed and claimed that Congress will get more than 120 seats in the elections. Siddaramaiah’s statement came amid the polls that are underway in the state for which major parties like Congress, BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) are contesting. A total of over 2,600 candidates are in the fray out of which more than 2400 men and over 200 women.

Here is what Siddaramaiah said:

#WATCH: As voting in #Karnataka continues, CM Siddaramaiah says, ‘Yeddyurappa is mentally disturbed. Congress will get more than 120 seats. I am very confident.’ #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/yE6isfZcYq — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018

After high-decibel campaigning that ran for weeks, the state of Karnataka is finally undergoing elections for 222 constituency seats. The voting which began at 7 am on Saturday morning, saw BS Yeddyurappa, DV Sadananda Gowda and HD Deve Gowda, among the early voters. The polling will go until 6 pm. In an impress outcome, a number of people stood in long ques to cast their votes since morning. Siddaramaiah took to Twitter and said, “Today people of Karnataka are standing in queues to create history and show the nation the way to liberal, progressive, peaceful and compassionate politics and governance. I thank them for their support and wish them well.”

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state faces a tough challenge from the BJP which is hoping to return to power in Karnataka. The state is the only southern state BJP has ruled before. The Congress has, meanwhile, not announced any chief ministerial candidate but maintains that incumbent Siddaramaiah will be the party’s face during the campaign.

While onFriday, Two chief ministerial aspirants, BJP’s B S Yeddyurappa and H D Kumaraswamy of JDS, sought divine blessings as the polling process for the Karnataka Assembly elections was set in motion. The two leaders offered special prayers at temples for their success in the election, in which BJP is hoping to regain power and JDS is eyeing to be the “king”, not just a “kingmaker.”

The total voters including service electors according to the 2018 final rolls are 5,06,90,538, of whom 2,56,75,579 male voters, 2,50,09,904 female and 5,055 transgender voters. The results of the poll will be announced on May 15.