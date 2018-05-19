WATCH: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam makes a derogatory remark against Karnataka governor Vajubhai Valla

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has launched a derogatory remark on Karnataka governer Vajubhai Valla.

Mere two days after Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa quit ahead of the floor test in the state assembly, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has launched a derogatory remark on Karnataka governer Vajubhai Valla questioning his ‘loyalty’. While celebrating the victory of Congress with JD(S) in Karnataka assembly, Nirupam in a satire tone called out to the “loyalty” shown by the Karnataka governor Vajubhai Valla after the Karnataka election results came out. He made a derogatory remark by saying, “Now everyone in India will name their dog Vajubhai Valla.”

Earlier, ahead of the Floor Test, an emotional BS Yeddyurappa, who took oath mere two days ago, conceded on the floor of the House that BJP fell short of the majority required to form the government in the state of Karnataka. Yeddyurappa resigned ahead of the floor test. However, he claimed that he will win “28 out of 28 seats in Lok Sabha.”

#WATCH Derogatory statement by Congress' Sanjay Nirupam, says, 'Iss desh mein wafadari ka naya kirtimaan sthaapit kiya hai Vajubhai Vala (#Karnataka Guv) ji ne, ab shayad India ka har aadmi apne kutte ka naam Vajubhai Vala hi rakhega kyunki isse zyada wafaadaar koi ho nahi sakta' pic.twitter.com/P0EtWWo58i — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

In response to Nirupam’s comments, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “Congress does not respect institutions & this statement is just an evidence of that. Is this how they show respect towards the post of the Governor?”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi says that BJP MLAs have disrespected the National Anthem and walked out of the Assembly after Yeddyurappa stepped back. “PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah do not respect any institution,” said Rahul Gandhi.

In response, BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said, “Rahul Gandhi’s claims that Congress defeated BJP is laughable. For them (Congress) EVM is good when they win but the point is that they are not winning anywhere. So for them, the EVM is bad.”